After delaying a decision and hoping for the best, the MackFest event committee announced that MackFest 2020, planned for July, has been cancelled due to health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rescheduling in 2020 was not an option due to the uncertainty of when the pandemic will subside and when it will be safe for large group gatherings.
This is the only fundraiser for the Pat Mackesey Memorial Scholarship Fund, which has awarded $19,000 in scholarships to Monona Grove graduating seniors over the past four years.
MackFest 2020, dubbed "The Last Blast," was scheduled to be the last MackFest of a five-year run. After considering a scaled down event, which was quickly deemed contrary to the outings tradition, the committee has decided to push the final MackFest to Friday, July 16, 2021.
Find the latest event updates on www.mackfest.com.
