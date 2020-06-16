You may have noticed things looked a little different Monday in Monona – all the snow fencing is gone around the playgrounds, which means they are now open following the beginning of phase two in the Forward Dane pandemic reopening plan.
– Playgrounds are now open, but not sanitized, try and follow physical distancing and bring hand sanitizer.
– Bubblers are on at Bridge Road, Grand Crossing, and the park shelters and cleaned daily.
– Restrooms are open at Schluter, Ahuska, Grand Crossing, Lottes, and family bathrooms at Dream Park and Fireman's parks. Oneida and Schaefer parks will not be opened at this time due to daily cleaning requirements.
– Shelter rentals will be available for up to 100 people at Fireman's and Ahuska parks. All other shelter areas will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and parks and recreation department staff recommend small groups only .
– The outdoor pool will not open for the season per city council decision June 1.
– Below Deck at Grand Crossing Park is open daily for ice cream and concession sales.
– Beaches are open and tested weekly.
– Basketball courts are open.
– Athletic fields are open for practices with physical distancing but no games will be played.
– Tennis courts are open and pickleball nets are always available at Winnequah Park tennis courts.
– The skate park is open.
– Boat launches are open.
– The dog park is open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.