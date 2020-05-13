Members of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) from across the country are responding to the coronavirus pandemic by initiating a grassroots effort to create handmade facemasks to donate to essential workers and others in need.
Since the project was launched March 21, members have reported making and donating more than 300,000 masks throughout their local communities. The DAR Service to America Committee has recently announced that there is now a website, (www.fssdar.com/sta/) where organizations including military personnel, health care professionals and essential workers can request homemade facemasks.
Locally, members of the Governor Nelson Dewey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, are among those who have contributed.
Chapter Vice Regent Mary J. Parker of Madison has sewn almost 1,200 masks and matching headbands alone. The masks have been provided to local fire stations, doctors’ offices, assisted living facilities, rehab centers and local businesses.
