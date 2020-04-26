The Monona Memorial Day Parade Committee has postponed the annual event, which was to take place Monday, May 25. The Wisconsin safer-at-home order currently runs through 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.
Organizers hope to have a parade or other celebration to honor local veterans later in the year.
