School teachers find themselves in a precarious situation with classes cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; yet, they still must find positive ways to connect with their students.
Barb Dyer, a third-grade teacher at Winnequah School, has been keeping a back-and-forth messaging journal with each of her students through Google Classroom. Students send a message to Dyer to talk about what they’re working on, or ask questions about their assignments, and Dyer messages back.
“This kind of virtual connection with a student fills a bit of that void in my heart,” Dyer said.
The recent mention of a family outing to the Ice Age Trail in one of these journal entries led to discussion about Wisconsinopoly. One of Dyer’s students, Hayden Gaudreau and his family, own Wisconsinopoly, and Hayden invited Dyer to play with him – virtually.
“I always wanted to play that game,” Dyer said.
She said that while playing the game reinforces Hayden’s strength in math, it has also been a great way to connect with him.
“It’s fun playing virtually with my teacher,” Hayden said.
It’s also been a nice reprieve from current events for Dyer.
“I truly miss the daily individual greetings, hugs and personal connections with students,” she said.
Virtual instruction can’t replace face-to-face classroom instruction; teaching is so much more than lessons. But, teachers are working to make connections and keep students from feeling isolated.
