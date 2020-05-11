Lila Klahn’s eighth-grade students at Glacial Drumlin School are probably like most eighth graders– they aren’t big on talking about their feelings.
When schools were closed and Monona Grove schools transitioned to virtual at-home learning, Klahn was determined to continue connecting with her students.
“I lead with my heart and tell students regularly how much I love them,” she said. “I hope they can still feel that.”
Klahn said she connects with students, because she cares about them as a whole person and because that connection makes learning easier and more fun. When the pandemic first hit, Klahn was worried about how her students were feeling and found a unique way to bring some light into their lives.
“I was really worried about how scared or worried they might feel at home,” she said. “It was how my family was feeling, so I put myself out there in my unicorn costume hoping to make them laugh.”
Every week, Klahn puts on her bright pink unicorn costume and records a message for her students. Whether she is in-line skating, jogging, circuit training or celebrating a birthday, her goal is to make her students smile.
Recently, she attempted the T-shirt challenge, trying to put on as many T-shirts as she could in 60 seconds, all while wearing the costume. At the end, she talked about feeling frustrated and upset, and about healthy ways of managing those feelings.
“I think they like to see what crazy thing I do every week, but lots of kids have asked me not to stop posting them,” Klahn said.
Klahn believes learning happens best when students’ needs are met – including their social and emotional needs. Teachers are a grounding force for many students and families, even more so in the unfamiliar circumstances we’re facing now.
“I need to not just post assignments to their Google Classroom because that is such a small part of who I am as a teacher,” she said. “With all the stress everyone is under, I think it’s important to find time to be silly and laugh.”
Also a parent in the Monona Grove School District, Klahn wants to give recognition to all the work teachers and staff are doing.
“I’m so proud to live and work in this district,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.