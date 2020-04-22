When Buck & Honey’s owner Tom Anderson needed to make a decision about closing his two restaurants March 16 due to COVID-19, the safety and well-being of his staff was his first concern. His next thought was, “How can we help?”
“We had two restaurant kitchens full of food,” said Anderson. “We felt we needed to help our staff, so we sent groceries home with them to feed their families. But then we wanted to help a few local organizations knowing they were going to be hard-hit during the safer-at-home order.”
Buck & Honey’s sent food to four community service organizations to help provide meals to many throughout Dane County. Food donations went to Tellurian Inc., an addiction and mental health facility in Monona; The River Food Pantry; Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie; and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
Anderson has also been selling gift certificates online and is giving 50 percent of those sales directly to his staff.
“Our staff is like family,” said Anderson. “We will do all we can to take care of them at this time.”
While closed, the Buck & Honey’s staff and musicians have stayed in contact with their community through Facebook videos. The video series has featured a few treasured recipes, a bit of cocktail mixology and even a little musical entertainment – all including positive messages of hope and of getting back together soon.
The Monona and Sun Prairie restaurants are reopened for curbside pickup and delivery through Grubhub. Both will operate seven days a week, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner from 3:30-8 p.m.
Orders can be made online at www.BuckandHoneys.com or with a phone call to either restaurant. Sun Prairie can be contacted at 837-3131 and Monona at 478-2618.
To comply with CDC guidelines and recommendations, Buck & Honey’s is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees. These precautions include:
– Daily pre-work symptom and temperature checks for all employees.
– Heightened hand washing and daily sanitation procedures.
– Curbside pickup and delivery options as dining rooms are closed to customers.
– Cloth face covers will be provided for all employees.
– The use of gloves by all staff members at all times, to be replaced when a surface is touched.
– Credit card payments will be taken online and over the phone; no cash payments accepted.
– Employees will comply with social distancing as work duties permit.
– All staff will be continuously updated and educated on preventative measures outlined by the CDC.
“More than anything, we are just excited to be able to begin serving our guests again with Chef Sammy’s amazing dishes,” said Anderson. “Our limited staff is ready to get back to work, and we are thrilled to be able to make that happen in this capacity. We still long for the day to bring back our entire team to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.