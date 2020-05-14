Sunday, May 17, marks the opening of the Monona Farmers Market’s 17th season. The market will be open every Sunday through October.
Being faced with restrictions and social distancing implemented in the COVID-19 safer-at-home orders, the volunteer Monona Farmers Market board developed an operational plan detailing how volunteer workers and vendors could safely conduct sales. The plan was approved by Public Health Madison and Dane (PHMDC) and the Monona City Council.
About two dozen returning market vendors will continue to offer fresh, local produce, meat, cheese, eggs, honey, baked goods, salsa, spices, popcorn, soaps and plants. At this first market, shoppers will find early season treats like cucumbers, a variety of tomatoes, spinach and other greens. Products will be sold following the Wisconsin safer-at-home orders and UW Extension guidelines.
As the season begins, hours will be from 9 a.m. noon. There will be an entrance and an exit with handwashing stations for vendors and customers. Facemasks are required. Vendors will be spaced to allow customers to maintain safe distance from each other.
Also to promote safe distancing, children will not be allowed, and only one person per group or family will be admitted. As always, pets are not allowed.
To minimize shopping time and maximize safety, there will be no picnic tables and no food sampling or eating at the market. Only vendors will touch products until sold.
Watch for signs and volunteers to help with new practices.
To make healthy, local food available to everyone, EBT (electronic benefits transfer) is available again this year. The Double Dollars Program, a farmers market incentive program, will be available later in the season. The official start date will be announced when known.
There are many volunteer opportunities at the market. To learn more or for general questions send emails to mononafarmersmarket@gmail.com.
The market is located at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway. Parking is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.