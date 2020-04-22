Given the unprecedented circumstances local businesses find themselves in, the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce is launching a Business Recovery Task Force to help Cottage Grove businesses weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While there are many federal and state programs available, navigating through those can be challenging for small businesses trying to survive.” said, Amy Bauer, chamber president. “We first want to make sure they are taking advantage of the tools available and then also assess what other needs they have and how we as a community can help.”
The Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce has been active distributing information to local businesses regarding the Federal Cares Act, Payroll Protection Program and local grant opportunities. The Business Recovery Task Force will build upon those efforts.
“We’ve already seen a groundswell of grassroots support from our residents and businesses supporting one another during this time. That has always been the goal of the Cottage Grove First initiative, and it’s been energizing to see it in action,” said Paula Severson, executive director of the chamber of commerce. “I’m excited to work with the Business Recovery Task Force on how we can build upon the buy local effort and sustain our businesses for long into the future.”
A COVID-19 local impact survey has been created by the task force to understand how Cottage Grove businesses are doing during the state’s emergency safer-at-home order. Survey results will aid in determining the next steps to take in business recover tactics.
This survey can be taken anonymously; however, if a business owner would like assistance, they can leave optional contact information at the end of the form.
Business owners can complete the survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSckwP79m4v68CoDerM4K-l7d9fvUJOrBYAM1uZXH_9vWOql4A/viewform.
Questions can be directed to Severson at 285-2873.
