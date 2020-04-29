The Monona Farmers Market, which traditionally opens the first Sunday in May, has been postponed.
Organizers hope to open the market Sunday, June 2, pending city of Monona permitting and approval by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Hours are expected to be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
The market will implement special measures to aid in social distancing and comply with market requirements.
More details will be provided soon.
