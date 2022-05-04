 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot
Monona Grove High School

Supporting classmates and the Ukraine, students raise more than $20,000

When Kateryna Popova left her home in Odesa, Ukraine to spend a year as an exchange student at Monona Grove High School, she never imagined how much her home would change while she was away.

Model UN Delegates

Model UN Delegates pose for a post conference celebration picture. Along with their designation as Outstanding Delegation, students brought home multiple individual awards. Pictured in the back row (left to right) is Alex Coller (Outstanding Delegate), Trinity Kulp(Honorable Mention and Best Paper), Morris Salzmann, Krishna Elwell (Outstanding Delegate), Olivya Lang (Special Negotiations), and Liam Kendziorski. Pictured in the front row is John Breitenfeldt (Best Delegate and Delegates' Choice), Breanna Eeg (Outstanding Delegate), Lois Buckingham (Outstanding Delegate and  Delegates' Choice), Lauren Fieweger (Delegates' Choice), Mary Konz (Best Delegate and Delegates' Choice), and Mason Konz (Honorable Mention and Best Paper).

“No one thought that it would actually happen, the invasion itself was just a threat,” Popova said. “Many people were saying ‘oh, they’re not going to do this.’”

When she left, Popova told her mother not to cry; in 10 short months, she would be back in Ukraine and that everything “would be fine.” But, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine beginning on Feb. 24, Popova said she has experienced a whole new form of “homesickness” other exchange students haven’t.

When she left, Popova didn’t think it might be the last time she would see parts of her home.

“My city is so beautiful and it’s unbearable to think that, I could come back and they’re just going to be ruins, or come to my apartment and it’s just going to be burned down and there’s going to be nothing left,” Popova said. “This is the homesickness that exchange students regularly don’t experience, because you don’t think about losing something and that you saw [it for the] last time. I would say this fear for Ukranian exchange students adds so much more homesickness.”

Originally, Popova was supposed to return home in June. Now, the 17-year-old is unsure where she will go. Her family remains in her hometown, since her father and brother are unable to leave the country. Likely, Ukrainian exchange students who find themselves in similar situations will be able to apply for Temporary Protected Status or seek refuge in other countries with their families, Popova explained.

While hoping that things can end peacefully, Popova shared that “even if everything stops, right now, nothing is going to be back to normal.”

Despite the more than 5,000 miles that separates them, Popova’s parents told her that she needed to act. So, she got to work, enlisting the help of a school club she had gotten involved in: Monona Grove’s Model UN Club.

The idea of a fundraiser to benefit Ukraine began as a way to show solidarity, said Lauren Fieweger, MGHS senior and club co-president.

“It really started because we have two Ukrainian foreign exchange students at our school and they wanted to start raising support for their country and we as a school community also wanted to support them,” Fieweger said. “We were trying to brainstorm ways to get that off the ground and running, this is what we came up with.”

Mary Konz, MGHS junior and next year’s club president, said her family helped her make small prizes, Ukrainian flag pins and bracelets, for students who really stirred up donations.

At first, the Konz family prepared 60 pins and 80 bracelets ahead of the first day of the fundraiser. She admitted it was a drastic underestimate.

“Not even a full day later, we were like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re going to need hundreds.’ It was crazy how big it got,” Konz said.

In a matter of days, Monona Grove High School students raised more than $20,0000 for CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund. CARE (formerly Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe) was created in 1945, after World War II, as a way for families to send “CARE” packages, consisting of military food rations, to loved ones in Europe.

The funds raised for the Ukraine Crisis Fund will be used to “ to reach 4 million with critical aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, and more” according to CARE’s website.

With that volume of donations, 140 prizes certainly were not enough. For a fundraiser put together in record time, said Model UN Co-Advisor Jeremy Wallace, it was well beyond the club’s expectations.

“It was really amazing – in a week, we raised over $20,000 and we put the fundraiser together in about three days,” Wallace said.

Popova said she didn’t understand the extent of the fundraiser’s success at first, still unused to the exchange rate. It wasn’t until a friend from another school celebrated raising $700 for a similar fundraiser that she truly understood the significance of $20,000.

Several Model UN members have also coordinated with local governments to show support for Ukraine.

“I worked with another one of our exchange students, my close friend, and we talked to the school board, the City Council, and the county board,” Model UN member Lois Buckingham said. “All three of them drafted resolutions expressing their support. We also got several members in each of those elected positions to post on their social media and share the link to donate to just spread the donations further.”

The wave of success didn’t stop with fundraising. The same weekend, on March 6, Model UN members had a virtual international conference, where they received the coveted designation as Outstanding Delegation, along with a multitude of individual awards. Alivia Weum, an MGHS junior and Model UN officer, attributes the success to their whirlwind of a week.

Grant recipients

Model UN students received a $1,000 scholarship from Madison Civics Club for their efforts. Pictured, from left to right, is Madison Civics Club Youth Grants Chair Kristi Williams, {span}Alivia Weum, Lois Buckingham, Kate Popova and Joy Cardin.{/span}

“It was a week of all of us uplifting each other,” Weum said. “So, we uplifted each other with the fundraiser and we generated that sense of community there and carried it over into that conference. I think that energy came along with us and it helped us motivate our new members and motivate even our returning members in their successes. It was really cool to see because you could see just how much love everyone in the club was conveying for each other’s successes.”

The club’s fundraising success also caught the attention of the Madison Civics Club, which awarded the group a $1,000 grant. Half of the grant will be used as scholarships for students in Model UN, while the other half was donated to the Ukraine Crisis Fund.

While Model UN teaches students skills through emulation, Wallace said watching his students create a direct impact on the world was a greater lesson.

“You get to go to these conferences and do all these great things, but sometimes it’s a little bit removed, because it’s not like really changing the world,” Wallace said. “It was a great lesson for our kids to actually do something, and that’s what we try to do – what can you actually do to make the world a little better?”

MGHS Model UN students said that, more than anything, they learned from this project that anyone can make a difference for Ukraine, even if it’s by collecting $10 or raising awareness.

Tags

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK