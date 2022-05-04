Supporting classmates and the Ukraine, students raise more than $20,000

When Kateryna Popova left her home in Odesa, Ukraine to spend a year as an exchange student at Monona Grove High School, she never imagined how much her home would change while she was away.
“No one thought that it would actually happen, the invasion itself was just a threat,” Popova said. “Many people were saying ‘oh, they’re not going to do this.’”
When she left, Popova told her mother not to cry; in 10 short months, she would be back in Ukraine and that everything “would be fine.” But, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine beginning on Feb. 24, Popova said she has experienced a whole new form of “homesickness” other exchange students haven’t.
When she left, Popova didn’t think it might be the last time she would see parts of her home.
“My city is so beautiful and it’s unbearable to think that, I could come back and they’re just going to be ruins, or come to my apartment and it’s just going to be burned down and there’s going to be nothing left,” Popova said. “This is the homesickness that exchange students regularly don’t experience, because you don’t think about losing something and that you saw [it for the] last time. I would say this fear for Ukranian exchange students adds so much more homesickness.”
Originally, Popova was supposed to return home in June. Now, the 17-year-old is unsure where she will go. Her family remains in her hometown, since her father and brother are unable to leave the country. Likely, Ukrainian exchange students who find themselves in similar situations will be able to apply for Temporary Protected Status or seek refuge in other countries with their families, Popova explained.
While hoping that things can end peacefully, Popova shared that “even if everything stops, right now, nothing is going to be back to normal.”
Despite the more than 5,000 miles that separates them, Popova’s parents told her that she needed to act. So, she got to work, enlisting the help of a school club she had gotten involved in: Monona Grove’s Model UN Club.
The idea of a fundraiser to benefit Ukraine began as a way to show solidarity, said Lauren Fieweger, MGHS senior and club co-president.
“It really started because we have two Ukrainian foreign exchange students at our school and they wanted to start raising support for their country and we as a school community also wanted to support them,” Fieweger said. “We were trying to brainstorm ways to get that off the ground and running, this is what we came up with.”
Mary Konz, MGHS junior and next year’s club president, said her family helped her make small prizes, Ukrainian flag pins and bracelets, for students who really stirred up donations.
At first, the Konz family prepared 60 pins and 80 bracelets ahead of the first day of the fundraiser. She admitted it was a drastic underestimate.
“Not even a full day later, we were like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re going to need hundreds.’ It was crazy how big it got,” Konz said.
In a matter of days, Monona Grove High School students raised more than $20,0000 for CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund. CARE (formerly Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe) was created in 1945, after World War II, as a way for families to send “CARE” packages, consisting of military food rations, to loved ones in Europe.
The funds raised for the Ukraine Crisis Fund will be used to “ to reach 4 million with critical aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, and more” according to CARE’s website.
With that volume of donations, 140 prizes certainly were not enough. For a fundraiser put together in record time, said Model UN Co-Advisor Jeremy Wallace, it was well beyond the club’s expectations.
“It was really amazing – in a week, we raised over $20,000 and we put the fundraiser together in about three days,” Wallace said.
Popova said she didn’t understand the extent of the fundraiser’s success at first, still unused to the exchange rate. It wasn’t until a friend from another school celebrated raising $700 for a similar fundraiser that she truly understood the significance of $20,000.
Several Model UN members have also coordinated with local governments to show support for Ukraine.
“I worked with another one of our exchange students, my close friend, and we talked to the school board, the City Council, and the county board,” Model UN member Lois Buckingham said. “All three of them drafted resolutions expressing their support. We also got several members in each of those elected positions to post on their social media and share the link to donate to just spread the donations further.”
The wave of success didn’t stop with fundraising. The same weekend, on March 6, Model UN members had a virtual international conference, where they received the coveted designation as Outstanding Delegation, along with a multitude of individual awards. Alivia Weum, an MGHS junior and Model UN officer, attributes the success to their whirlwind of a week.
“It was a week of all of us uplifting each other,” Weum said. “So, we uplifted each other with the fundraiser and we generated that sense of community there and carried it over into that conference. I think that energy came along with us and it helped us motivate our new members and motivate even our returning members in their successes. It was really cool to see because you could see just how much love everyone in the club was conveying for each other’s successes.”
The club’s fundraising success also caught the attention of the Madison Civics Club, which awarded the group a $1,000 grant. Half of the grant will be used as scholarships for students in Model UN, while the other half was donated to the Ukraine Crisis Fund.
While Model UN teaches students skills through emulation, Wallace said watching his students create a direct impact on the world was a greater lesson.
“You get to go to these conferences and do all these great things, but sometimes it’s a little bit removed, because it’s not like really changing the world,” Wallace said. “It was a great lesson for our kids to actually do something, and that’s what we try to do – what can you actually do to make the world a little better?”
MGHS Model UN students said that, more than anything, they learned from this project that anyone can make a difference for Ukraine, even if it’s by collecting $10 or raising awareness.