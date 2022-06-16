'Invest in the future of our students' | Monona Grove School District prepares for continued structural deficit

The Monona Grove School District is beginning to prepare for the end of its fiscal year, in the midst of many financial and operational challenges resulting from the pandemic.
During a June 8 school board meeting, director of business operations Jerrud Rossing presented a preview to the school board of the upcoming 2022-23 school year budget, with the current fiscal year coming to a close on June 30.
“It’s my turn and I’m the one that gets to end the night on a positive note,” Rossing said to laughs.
The district saw an additional $3.24 million in funding through Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund grants in the last few years, which is one-time federal funding released to schools in three waves in response to the operational and financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district could also receive an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in additional Title I funds, which are allocated to school districts with a high percentage of students from low-income families.
But, the district is also expecting to lose funds due to a decrease in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, which affects the district’s three-year-average. Each year, districts tally the number of students in attendance on the third Friday in September, and that total is used in a three-year average.
That tally, combined in a formula with other factors, impact how much state aid each district will qualify for, which is $11,000 per student next year in MGSD’s case. It also determines a district’s levy limit, or how much revenue the district can gather from taxpayers.
Rossing, however, does not expect an increase in revenue or funding anytime soon.
“We need to get 28 new residents to get $11,000,” Rossing said. “Right now there is no new money in addition to no new money coming from the state, our revenue limit is not helping us now. Next year, as long as we continue to see this enrollment growth for residents, then you’ll start seeing some more revenue come back in off of the revenue limit, even if there was no per pupil increase.”
For the past two years, the MGSD hasn’t received any additional ongoing funding from the state, Rossing said. Just as families are seeing increases in their budget with rising prices at the grocery store and gas pump, school districts are seeing costs rise.
Among these rising expenses is employee compensation, which Rossing estimates will cost the district an additional $1.6 million next year, including additional support being provided to students after the pandemic.
The district is in its second year of a $3.7 million operational referendum, but Rossing said that widening gaps in the district’s budget cannot continue to rest on the community’s shoulders.
The Joint Finance Committee, Rossing said, told Wisconsin school districts to balance budgets with one-time funding, which leaves a continuing structural deficit.
“But, that’s a problem that the entire community can’t pick up,” Rossing said. “We need the state to invest in the future of our students.”
The district will know the official amount of state aid available to it by Oct. 14 and the board will approve the final budget after that.