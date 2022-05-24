State, county officials celebrate Monona Grove’s leadership with new solar array

As Monona Grove School District unveiled a solar array covering two-thirds of its high school building’s roof May 21, it was not with a ribbon cutting ceremony, but a cable cutting ceremony.
Those who attended were able to view the solar panels from two different science classrooms, with student volunteers leading tours.
It is the largest solar array on any K-12 building in the state. Other districts, including Lake Geneva, are working on similar projects on a larger scale, MGSD board member and sustainability committee chair Peter Sobol said.
The project was undertaken with the hope that other districts would follow suit, Sobol and sustainability committee member Teresa Radermacher said.
“We don’t just want to put solar on our building, we want to help every school do the same thing,” Radermacher said.
Both Maria Redmond, director of Wisconsin’s Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, and Kathy Kuntz, Director of Dane County’s Office Energy and Climate Change, thanked the district for “being a leader” in renewable energy during the program.
Kuntz noted the county’s climate action plan aims to achieve a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. She added that reaching that goal requires people to be leaders, and called solar a contagious form of sustainable energy.
“There are actually research studies that say when solar gets installed, more solar gets installed,” Kuntz said. “The best predictor of a resident installing solar is that someone in their neighborhood has installed solar. An installation like this can inspire businesses, residents and other school districts to follow your lead.”
While the MGSD array is not yet functional because of supply chain issues, it was designed to provide about 845 megawatt hours of power each year – about half of the building's electrical usage. The panels are also expected to save the district $1.5 million over the array’s lifetime, while also reducing coal-related air emissions.
Natalie Nielsen, a MGHS physics teacher, said the savings will allow the district to cut spending without “taking away their [students’] education.”
Neilsen said the solar panels also increase students’ learning opportunities.
“There's ways that each one of our core classes like physics, chemistry and biology can already integrate the solar panels into the curriculum,” Nielsen said. “Then, we have classes like environmental science that will probably start to use the panels a lot more and spend more time talking about the energy that's produced and where it’s going to and all that stuff.”