Monona Grove School District

Monona Grove School District to be guided by single page plan for next 5 years

A single page document is set to guide the next five years of Monona Grove School District’s approach to its operations, after the school board approved the proposed 2022-27 strategic plan during a May 11 meeting.

“To be a safe, equitable, and inclusive learning community for everyone,” the district’s proposed new mission statement says.

While board members Susan Fox and Susan Manning said the strategic plan had been worked on specifically to condense it to a single page, board member Eric Hartz said he was surprised by the documents length, or lack thereof.

“My question was going to be only one page of the strategic plan – where’s the rest of it?” Hartz said.

But, Superintendent Daniel Olsen assured the board that the document was just one of many to come as the district creates a concrete version of the plan, including metrics to measure the district’s success.

CLICK HERE to view MGSD's strategic plan

“This is the first page of what we’ll end up with hundreds of pages of documents over time to support this and so on,” Olsen said.

The plan has four pillars and a vision for “engaged learning where equity is prioritized.” The four pillars are: Teaching and Learning, Highly Effective Personnel, Engage the Community and Financial Sustainability and Efficiency.

The planning process included three engagement opportunities for community members throughout April, which Fox and Manning both said they were impressed with.

“The facilitator did a wonderful job, and the group, the whole group, parents, community members, teachers, everybody there, everyone was engaged,” Fox said. “I think pretty much everybody talked, not only in our small groups, but we just had great conversations. The whole thing was really, extremely well done; I’m really happy to see our mission vision pared down to something that we can all be proud of.”

Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter

Lauren was born and raised in Burlington, Wis. before attending UW-Madison and earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and a certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove School Districts.

