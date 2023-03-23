In the days after a fire claimed one life and displaced residents of 70 units at the Monona Hills apartments, Monona community members and organizations are coming together to support those affected by the blaze.
The fire broke out in the early morning of Saturday, March 18, the Monona Fire Department said in a press release. The department was assisted by “personnel from many agencies in Dane County and beyond” in fighting the blaze and evacuating the building, located on the 300 block of Owen Road.
The fire was under control by 9 a.m. on Saturday, about five hours after the first 911 calls were made, the press release said.
Annette F. Dorenzo, 64, of Monona was the victim who lost their life in the fire, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Wednesday.
At Mondays’ city council meeting, Mayor Mary O’Connor called the event “horrific,” and thanked the first responders and aid organizations that assisted with the evacuation, fire fighting and subsequent care for displaced residents.
Residents of the apartments were initially taken to the Heritage Monona assisted living facility, and later moved to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church with the help of Madison Metro vehicles, O’Connor said. The Salvation Army, Red Cross and Dane County Emergency Management were on the scene with food, water and other assistance.
“A lot of people came to help, and we really appreciate it,” O’Connor said.
In the fire’s aftermath, St. Stephen’s was housing displaced residents and accepting donations of clothes and household items, though those needs were quickly met, the church said in Facebook posts.
“Thank you all for your tremendous generosity,” the church wrote on Thursday. “For the time being, financial donations to legitimate aid organizations continue to be needed more than household items or clothing donations.”
“This will likely change as people get resettled in longer term housing and are ready to replace their lost possessions,” the post added. “We will update when there are specific needs.”
The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Monona Fire Department identified an apartment unit that the fire “appears to have started in the vicinity of,” but no cause was identifiedsaid the fire appeared unintentional.
Damages to the building are expected to exceed $2 million, according to the fire department’s press release.
“From what the fire chief has said, it sounds like it’s probably going to be a permanent displacement,” O’Connor said at the council meeting Monday.
Friends and family of Dorenzo gathered Wednesday to release balloons in celebration of her life. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist her funeral expenses.
St. Stephen’s has asked that donations to the Red Cross or NewBridge, a local senior support organization, be submitted online or dropped off at the church offices.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.