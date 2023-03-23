In the days after a fire claimed one life and displaced residents of 70 units at the Monona Hills apartments, Monona community members and organizations are coming together to support those affected by the blaze.

The fire broke out in the early morning of Saturday, March 18, the Monona Fire Department said in a press release. The department was assisted by “personnel from many agencies in Dane County and beyond” in fighting the blaze and evacuating the building, located on the 300 block of Owen Road.