The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library held a celebration in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 23. Families walked through the Cottage Grove School forest, talked with naturalists, learned about the history of the forest from the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, learned about recycling from the Dane County Trash Lab, and made recycled crafts at a trash to treasure lab.
In honor of Earth Day, residents of Monona and Cottage Grove are gathering to participate in volunteer work and education on Saturday, April 22.
In Cottage Grove, the second-annual Earth Day with your Friends festival, hosted by the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norman Vethe School Prairie, 299 Taylor Street behind Cottage Grove School.
The festival includes a visit from the Dane County Trash Lab, a county-run mobile education program, guided nature walks run by a Wisconsin Master Nationalist, local history education from the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society and an information station on invasive species management by Monona Grove charter school MG21 students.
There will also be a story walk through the woods, provided by the Monona Public Library, a trash to treasure craft station, a composting 101 program and a rain barrel and composter sale.
In Monona, volunteers will gather on April 22 to help clean up area parks. Volunteers will gather at parks in Monona between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m to help pick up garbage, gather sticks, rake leaves and other maintenance tasks to help keep area parks clean.
This is a free event, and more information will be shared on the Monona Parks and Recreation social media pages.