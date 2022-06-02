The 91st annual Cottage Grove Fireman’s Festival kicks off Father’s Day weekend.
The annual festival is hosted by the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department. This year, it will run from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19 at Fireman’s Park, 200 Grove Street.
The festival will feature a parade, bean bag tournament, live music, two beer tents, carnival rides and the Hot2Trot 5k and half marathon race on Saturday morning.
Festival entry is free, and there’s no cover charge for the beer tents or music events.
Jason Kudrna, the chairman of the festival, said all proceeds will go to the fire department to buy new equipment. This year, Kudrna said the department will purchase a new set of battery-powered extrication tools – also called “jaws of life.”
The festival has previously helped the department purchase a utility terrain vehicle and trailer, ice water rescue suits and other tools, according to the department website.
Here’s the full schedule of activities for this year’s Firemen’s Festival:
Thursday, June 16
The festival kicks off the evening of Thursday, June 16 with carnival rides starting at 5 and live music from Birddog Blues, part of “Music in the Grove,” organized by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, from 6 — 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 17
The festival continues Friday night with carnival rides from 5 to 10 p.m. and live music, featuring King Sies Fries and Janesville-based country band Shotgun Jane, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
At 8 p.m., the Cottage Grove Firemen Home Talent Baseball team play the Rio Railmen.
Saturday, June 18
Saturday starts bright and early with the Hot2Trot 5k, half marathon and kids run at 7 a.m. To register for Hot2Trot visit hot2trotcottagegrove.org.
A parade down Main Street begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by a bean bag tournament at 1 p.m. To pre-register for the tournament, email BagsTourney@CottageGroveFire.org.
At 3 p.m., the Cottage Grove Firemen Home Talent Baseball team play the Montello Granite Jaxx.
At 7 p.m., Madison-based pop/rock band Baby Rocket and Madison-based rock band Pilot will perform.
Sunday, June 19
Things start to simmer down the last day of the festival with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Cottage Grove Lion’s Club from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and a giant horse pull at 9:30 am.
The festivities wrap up with the kids tractor pull at 4 p.m.