Construction could begin as early as this August on a new interchange at two of the most dangerous intersections in Madison.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on Tuesday, June 7 an advertisement for bids from construction companies for the project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB.
The $33 million project includes a diamond interchange at the U.S. 12/18 and County AB intersection. A new bridge will span U.S. 12/18 connecting County AB north and south of the highway. The project also includes a series of roundabouts and a multi use path along the south side of Millpond Road near the Yahara Hills Golf Course.
The current intersections at County Highway AB and Millpond Road will be removed. New frontage roads will connect Millpond Road and Long Drive to the interchange at County AB that will give local traffic access to U.S. 12/18.
The plans also include a new biking and walking path along the south side of Millpond Road.
The DOT listed the Ho-Chunk Nation, the city of Madison, and the town of Cottage Grove as partners on the project. Derek Potter, a project manager for the DOT, said Cottage Grove provided input on the project.
Cottage Grove Town Board Chair Kris Hampton said the town ensured Luds Lane would be extended to provide access to Copart Yard at 3100 U.S. 12/18.
“I think it’s going to make that intersection a heck of a lot safer,” Hampton said.
The new interchange is intended to improve safety along that corridor of U.S. 12/18. The DOT identified U.S. 12/18 intersections at Millpond Road/Long Drive and County AB as the second and fourth worst intersections by accident severity, respectively, in the city of Madison. Between 2015 and 2019, the Millpond Road/Long Drive intersection had 43 crashes and 46 total injuries, and the County AB intersection had 38 crashes and 33 total injuries, which included one fatality, according to a DOT report.
“If I’m leaving McFarland and heading north, If my kids are in the car, I won’t use AB,” Potter said. “I’ll avoid that area just to be more safe.”
DOT estimates traffic along the corridor will increase by almost 70% from 2018 to 2043.
Potter said the new interchange will improve safety by controlling traffic merging on and off of the highway.
He said in an email that DOT anticipated completing the interchange in October 2023.