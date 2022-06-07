The Cottage Grove town board on Monday approved a nearly $20,000 contract to purchase and install a zip line for Bass Park.
The request for a zip line in Bass Park, 3826 Skyhigh Road, came via an email from fifth grader Isaac McHone, who said he lives near the park.
The contract with Cambridge-based playground equipment supplier Lee Recreation includes $15,561 for the structure and $4,200 for installation.
The zip line will be 50 feet wide and 100 feet long, according to the contract. A video on the manufacturer’s website said that kids can ride the zip line standing or sitting.
The town board approved $15,000 from the town’s parks capital improvement fund, with the remaining $4,761 coming from the town’s COVID-19 fund. The town received a little over $207,000 last year as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Town supervisor Mike Fonger said during the meeting that the cost “seemed outrageous” and suggested asking residents if they would volunteer to help install the zip line, which residents have done for previous projects, but ultimately voted in favor of the contract.
Town chair Kris Hampton, who is also on the town parks committee, said during a phone all that the next step is to sign the contract and send it to Lee Recreation. Notes from the meeting indicated that the committee hopes to have the zip line installed this year.