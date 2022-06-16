The Cottage Grove town board on Monday, June 6 approved nearly $480,000 for road maintenance contracts.

Sun Prairie-based Wolf Paving & Excavating of Madison, Inc. received a $401,597 contract to lay hot mix asphalt over 12 streets throughout the town.

Wolf Paving & Excavating this summer will redo:

  • Bluebird Lane
  • Brown Thrush Trail
  • Coffeytown Road
  • Crestview Drive
  • Deerfield Road
  • Graham Paige Road
  • Hupmobile Drive
  • Maxwell Lane
  • North Jargo Road
  • Susan Lane
  • T-Bird Way
  • Vilas Road

The contract was around $51,000 over budget. At the suggestion of Kris Hampton, town board chair, the overage was taken from COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Waunakee-based Fahmer Asphalt Sealers, LLC received a $76,450 contract to overlay 13 streets with chip seal, a type of asphalt often used on rural or low-traffic roads.

Fahmer Asphalt Sealers will this summer renovate:

  • Bonnie Ave
  • Busston Road
  • Gaston Circle
  • Gaston Road
  • Greengrass Road
  • King Drive
  • Lotus Lane
  • Marty Drive
  • Nondahl Circle
  • Simpson Drive
  • Valley Street
  • Willmore Court
  • Willmore Way

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation uses a 10-point scale called PASER to determine the quality of roads in the state. Daniel Dresen, the town’s highway superintendent, said he selected the 25 roads for maintenance based on that rating, which total more than seven miles.

“We try to hit the ones that have a lower rating, and get those fixed up,” Dresen said.

Dresen said the town hopes to complete maintenance by August.

“We like everything be done before the school year starts,” Dresen said.

Read this article online at www.hngnews.com to view an interactive map of the 25 approved road projects.

