The Cottage Grove town board on Monday, June 6 approved nearly $480,000 for road maintenance contracts.
Sun Prairie-based Wolf Paving & Excavating of Madison, Inc. received a $401,597 contract to lay hot mix asphalt over 12 streets throughout the town.
Wolf Paving & Excavating this summer will redo:
Bluebird Lane
Brown Thrush Trail
Coffeytown Road
Crestview Drive
Deerfield Road
Graham Paige Road
Hupmobile Drive
Maxwell Lane
North Jargo Road
Susan Lane
T-Bird Way
Vilas Road
The contract was around $51,000 over budget. At the suggestion of Kris Hampton, town board chair, the overage was taken from COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Waunakee-based Fahmer Asphalt Sealers, LLC received a $76,450 contract to overlay 13 streets with chipseal, a type of asphalt often used on rural or low-traffic roads.
Fahmer Asphalt Sealers will this summer renovate:
Bonnie Ave
Busston Road
Gaston Circle
Gaston Road
Greengrass Road
King Drive
Lotus Lane
Marty Drive
Nondahl Circle
Simpson Drive
Valley Street
Willmore Court
Willmore Way
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation uses a 10-point scale called PASER to determine the quality of roads in the state. Daniel Dresen, the town’s highway superintendent, said he selected the 25 roads for maintenance based on that rating, which total more than seven miles.
“We try to hit the ones that have a lower rating, and get those fixed up,” Dresen said.
Dresen said the town hopes to complete maintenance by August.
“We like everything be done before the school year starts,” Dresen said.
Use the map below to see which streets in your neighborhood are getting work done this summer: