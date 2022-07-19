Greywolf Partners is considering purchasing an 11-acre lot near McCarthy Park in Cottage Grove

Greywolf Partners Inc., a Milwaukee-based real estate firm, is evaluating the purchase of an 11-acre lot on County Highway N west of McCarthy Park.
The lot was part of a 38-acre parcel of land on N just north of County Highway TT, across from the planned Amazon distribution facility. The purchase by the firm would split the parcel into two lots, with Greywolf purchasing only the 11-acre lot.
According to a report put together by Cottage Grove Director of Planning & Development Erin Ruth, Greywolf sought to divide the 38-acre parcel as part of the purchase.
Ruth told the Cottage Grove Village Board at its June 20 meeting that the parcel the firm was evaluating consisted of both land that is suitable for building on and a larger low, wetland area that was likely not suitable for development. The board approved the split at the recommendation of the plan commission.
Joseph Wagner, CEO of Greywolf Partners, said in an email to the Herald-Independent that the company doesn’t have a plan in mind for the lot right now.
Both the Amazon facility and the 11 acre lot sought by Greywolf lie in one of the village’s tax incremental finance districts, a tool for municipality to encourage development in an area and increase property values. The 300-acre TID 10 was created in 2018.
Village staff have predicted that TID 10 would spike in value due to the Amazon project, and that development would kickstart in that area in a major way. With the Amazon facility, TID 10 is projected to reach a total value of $325 million by the time the TID closes its value generation period in 2038. The TID is also expected to develop much faster than the village’s commerce park did, village staff say.
Area property owners have also expressed concern over the future of development in the area, saying the project could limit access and utilities to other sites in the area considering future developments. Residents also had concerns about traffic; the planned facility will include 60 loading docks, 326 trailer parking stalls, 1,700 car parking stalls and four entrances. Three of those access points are proposed on County Highway TT for passenger vehicles, with one driveway on Highway N for truck traffic.