Greywolf Partners is considering purchasing an 11-acre lot near McCarthy Park in Cottage Grove

  Updated
Greywolf Partners Inc. considering lot purchase
The Milwaukee-based real estate firm asked the Village of Cottage Grove to split the 38-acre parcel into two lots to facilitate its purchase of the property.

Greywolf Partners Inc., a Milwaukee-based real estate firm, is evaluating the purchase of an 11-acre lot on County Highway N west of McCarthy Park.

The lot was part of a 38-acre parcel of land on N just north of County Highway TT, across from the planned Amazon distribution facility. The purchase by the firm would split the parcel into two lots, with Greywolf purchasing only the 11-acre lot.

