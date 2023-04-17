Zumbini
Zumbini, Zumba for 2-year-olds, is one of many programs offered.

 Contributed

While Cottage Grove may be without a library, efforts are underway to ensure its residents have access to books and programming.

AARP Wisconsin has awarded the Cottage Grove Library Board a $1,000 Small Dollar, Big Impact Grant to fund the installation and decoration of two Little Free Libraries at senior residences in the community.