While Cottage Grove may be without a library, efforts are underway to ensure its residents have access to books and programming.
AARP Wisconsin has awarded the Cottage Grove Library Board a $1,000 Small Dollar, Big Impact Grant to fund the installation and decoration of two Little Free Libraries at senior residences in the community.
The first tiny library will be installed at the Drumlin Residence, the largest senior living center in Cottage Grove, said Cynthia Kelm-Nelson, president of the Cottage Grove Library Board.
The second location has yet to be determined.
In a news release announcing the grant, Kelm-Nelson said the nearest library is nearly seven miles away, and the little free libraries offer older adults access to free books of interest.
Cottage Grove has more than 20 of the book depositories throughout the village, and the library board works with local Girl and Boy Scout Troops to build them.
The board hopes to complete this project in the next few months and possibly build other Little Free Libraries in the village in the future.
It’s one of the many ways of “filling the gaps” in a community without a library, Kelm-Nelson said, adding, “That’s what the AARP grant is designed to do.”
It will also provide a program for local scouts to build the structures and for older adults to decorate them.
Libraries are so much more than just book depositories; they offer cultural and education enrichment programs, as well.
To bring those to the village, the board hired Traci Phillippi as its library outreach specialist. She’s helped expand programming, and now 40 activities have been scheduled between February and the end of July, Kelm-Nelson said.
Earth Day
One program will offer something for all ages in the Cottage Grove community. Earth Day with Your Friends will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Norman Vethe School Forest.
Phillippi described the event as “an opportunity for the community to come together to practice sustainability to learn a couple new skills and gather more information about what it means to be a better steward of the environment.”
A number of activities and workshops are planned, including the Dane County Trash Lab, a collaboration between Dane County Waste management and the Madison Children’s Museum.
“It’s an interactive space that kids and adults can walk into and learn about proper recycling and what happens when they generate waste and it goes into the landfill,” Phillippi said.
The village of Cottage Grove Sustainability Committee will sell rain barrels and composters, as well, and one station will offer Composting 101 to teach about that practice.
The location is owned by the school district – 66 acres of forest and prairie that Phillippi said is underutilized.
“Our goal is to bring people to the space. A lot of people don’t know it exists,” she said.
The Cottage Grove Historical Society will talk about the school forest's history to bring awareness of it, she said, and a naturalist will lead guided walks there.
Phillippi said the village has planned 40 programs over six months for different demographics to show that all ages use libraries. They include a 2-year-old Zumbini class, basically Zumba for little ones to sing, dance and play. Programs like Zumbini are held in the Lake Ridge Bank, former Monona Bank, community room in the basement. Others will be held in local parks.
The programs have been popular, and the toddler storytime has been filled. Funding for the programs has come from a Steve Stricker Foundation grant and money raised through Giving Tuesday.
To learn more about the different programs, visit the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library website: https://libraryfriendscgwi.org
Library planning effort
Kelm-Nelson said the library planning committee formed in 2019, and after receiving approval from the Department of Public Instruction, formed a library board. A feasibility study has been done to see how much money could be raised through a capital campaign. The board has been working to figure out what a future library would look like in Cottage Grove, talking to library directors and touring other communities’ libraries, she said.
Currently, the board is working with architects on a master plan and possible layout of the building and will then engage the community on what residents would like to see.
“This is a long process. The idea is just to give the community and the village board as much information as we can so we can determine what year a library could be built and make sure everyone is educated,” Kelm-Nelson said.
Once all of the financial information is gathered, she said the community will have a chance to vote on the proposal through a referendum.
Meanwhile, the intention is to provide the materials and programs other communities receive and participate in at their libraries.
“This is year one to provide the gap in services within our village limits,” Kelm-Nelson said. “That’s really providing library programming to all sorts of demographics. We have identified these gaps and are trying to fill that within Cottage Grove.”