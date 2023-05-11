Cousins Subs recently announced a new partnership with GiftAMeal, a restaurant community engagement platform that donates meals in exchange for photos, at 11 select corporate locations in Wisconsin including the Monona Drive restaurant in Monona.
Guests at these locations simply scan a GiftAMeal QR code, snap a photo of their Cousins Subs meal, and GiftAMeal then donates to a local food bank, empowering local sub enthusiasts to make a difference within their community.
Guests can also provide additional meals by sharing photos via their social media accounts.
Individuals dining at the Cousin’s Sub location at 5413 Monona Drive will have the opportunity to help Second Harvest Foodbank of Wisconsin with their purchases and social media posts.
“At Cousins Subs, we’re local at heart and always search for opportunities to give back to the communities we call home,” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “Partnering with GiftAMeal allows us to do just that and we hope our guests of these locations jump at this unique opportunity to give back.”
Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs, a family-owned, fast casual sub shop established in 1972 by Bill Specht and his cousin, operate nearly 100 sub sandwich shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana; for more information, visit online at www.cousinssubs.com.