Cousins Subs recently announced a new partnership with GiftAMeal, a restaurant community engagement platform that donates meals in exchange for photos, at 11 select corporate locations in Wisconsin including the Monona Drive restaurant in Monona.

Guests at these locations simply scan a GiftAMeal QR code, snap a photo of their Cousins Subs meal, and GiftAMeal then donates to a local food bank, empowering local sub enthusiasts to make a difference within their community.

