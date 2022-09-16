Death of 'beloved' teacher, tennis coach prompts Monona Grove High School to cancel classes Friday

Thursday evening, while coaching a tennis match, a Monona Grove teacher collapsed and never recovered, prompting the high school to cancel classes and a class trip on Friday.
A district communication from Superintendent Dan Olson shared the news of Charles Pyng's death. Pyng was a 'beloved' art teacher, Anime and Asian club advisor, as well as boys and girls tennis tennis at the high school. He previously taught at Glacial Drumlin School.
Pyng, who was also a Monona resident, leaves behind his wife and three children.
While classes were cancelled, the high school building remained open to offer high school students "support, counseling, and companionship in grief." Olson encouraged district families and community members to support one another through the loss.
"Mr. Pyng's impact in our community extended well beyond the high school," Olson said.
The district communication also said further decisions regarding other activities would be made Friday and that district families would be informed of further changes.
