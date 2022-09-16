 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story hot
Monona Grove School District

Death of 'beloved' teacher, tennis coach prompts Monona Grove High School to cancel classes Friday

Thursday evening, while coaching a tennis match, a Monona Grove teacher collapsed and never recovered, prompting the high school to cancel classes and a class trip on Friday.

Charles Pyng

Pyng

A district communication from Superintendent Dan Olson shared the news of Charles Pyng's death. Pyng was a 'beloved' art teacher, Anime and Asian club advisor, as well as boys and girls tennis tennis at the high school. He previously taught at Glacial Drumlin School.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred