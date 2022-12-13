A conflict over governance and cost of the Deer-Grove EMS is one-third of the way toward a resolution.
Monday, the Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously to approve a new 10-year contract with the town and village of Cottage Grove, something that’s been in the works for months.
Those other two municipalities are planning to take up the intergovernmental agreement next Monday when each municipality meets—one at 6:30 p.m., the other at 7.
The Deer-Grove EMS was also scheduled to meet this week, on Thursday, but EMS Chief Eric Lang told the News & Independent he did not expect there to be much discussion on the agreement, as the three parties had essentially settled its terms in September and had been offering only minor tweaks since then.
At issue in renegotiating the agreement were two main considerations—governance and the funding formula.
As the Village of Cottage Grove has grown—it’s more than six times the population it was 30 years ago—so has its share of the costs of the district. But the way the district is governed, with an equal representation among the three voting municipalities, has stayed the same.
Deer Grove also contracts with the towns of Pleasant Springs and Deerfield, and each pays a share of the district’s costs, but they do not vote.
At various points this year, the commission and the municipalities discussed changing the funding formula from the current model based on property (equalized value) to one based on people and needs (population and call volume). A consultant hired by the district last year to evaluate the agreement, from Public Administration Associates, suggested that change.
The commission and municipalities also discussed a weighted governance, in which the village would get extra representation. Each municipality has two commissioners.
In the end, the most significant change amounted to a slight change of wording that will offer the village assurance it won’t get shut out of decisions—a requirement for unanimous consent from each municipality’s board for all decisions related to taxing, budgeting and borrowing.
The existing agreement requires only a majority vote for all but the annual budget, meaning two of those three municipalities could agree on whether to purchase a new fire truck and the other’s objections would be irrelevant.
Lang told the News & Independent most of the discussions that arrived on that conclusion were held in closed session, so he was not privy to the details in any official capacity. He did say it appeared the village of Cottage Grove presented a funding formula change but agreed to leave it as is.
Lang earlier in the year told the boards he observed that the two formulas would not differ greatly in the result.
The town of Cottage Grove had expressed opposition to a change in the funding formula, noting that a large employer—such as the approved, but not yet built Amazon warehouse in the village—could have a major impact on services despite not increasing that municipality’s population.
The village of Cottage Grove also this year recommended that the commission chairperson role be scaled back to avoid overlap with the EMS chief, that decisions at the commission level require approval from all municipal boards, and that performance metrics be included in the governing agreement.
The new agreement does include a section on performance measures for response times and levels of service, which were added to the agreement Tuesday morning and require approval of the commission.
Deerfield administrator Todd Willis said the village had no major objections to the old contract, and most of the concerns it raised during the negotiation were technical in nature, such as the wording that requires commissioners to be residents of the municipality that appoints them.
The agreement being voted on also sets the contribution of the contracted towns on an equalized value model, though it provides for a change in that formula by unanimous agreement of the voting members.