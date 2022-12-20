While several other emergency medical services are in the midst of mergers, switching providers and combining departments, the Deer Grove EMS has a new 10 year deal with minor adjustments.

On Monday, the village and town of Cottage Grove each separately approved an intergovernmental agreement that also includes the Village of Deerfield, which had approved it the week before. That agreement had been under discussion most of the year, and the three voting municipalities came back with a new deal that has some important nuances but is nonetheless mostly the same.

