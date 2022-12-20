While several other emergency medical services are in the midst of mergers, switching providers and combining departments, the Deer Grove EMS has a new 10 year deal with minor adjustments.
On Monday, the village and town of Cottage Grove each separately approved an intergovernmental agreement that also includes the Village of Deerfield, which had approved it the week before. That agreement had been under discussion most of the year, and the three voting municipalities came back with a new deal that has some important nuances but is nonetheless mostly the same.
The biggest difference from the old deal, which expires Dec. 31, is the guarantee that no one municipality can get shut out of important decisions. The agreement requires unanimous consent from each municipality’s board for all decisions related to taxing, budgeting and borrowing.
The new deal also lists expected performance measures – such as response times and levels of service – mostly as an assurance that the differing needs of the fast-growing village and the towns are both met.
The three municipalities had agreed in principle on the tenets of the agreement in November, but the town requested it be put through some wordsmithing with its attorney, EMS chief Eric Lang told the Herald-Independent. So on Monday, both municipalities approved it unanimously with little discussion, as Deerfield had done the week before, and after the village of Cottage Grove meeting, president John Williams signed the agreement immediately.
At various points this year, the commission and the municipalities discussed changing the funding formula from the current model based on property (equalized value) to one based on people and needs (population and call volume). A consultant hired by the district last year to evaluate the agreement, from Public Administration Associates, suggested that change.
That remains the same, though the cost share for the two non-voting municipalities that contract with the district – the towns of Pleasant Springs and Deerfield – is now also set by that equalized value mark by default.
Another change considered but not implemented included changing the level of representation to give extra weight to the Village of Cottage Grove, which has six times the population it had 30 years ago and now pays a greater share than the towns. The new deal has the same membership – two appointments from each voting member.
One change in wording related to that codifies what was already in practice, that voting members must reside in the municipality that appoints them.