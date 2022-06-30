District anticipates $770,000 deficit

The Monona Grove School Board approved its preliminary $7.4 million budget for the 2022-23 school year with an anticipated deficit of about $770,000 during a June 22 meeting.
Operational costs have increased in general with record high inflation, according to Jerrud Rossing, the district’s business manager. Coinciding with these extra operational expenses, the district has raised its salaries and benefits a little over 5% to adjust for inflation, 4.7% in salaries and 2.19% in health insurance, which is estimated to cost the district an additional $1.6 million.
The district is expected to bring in around $48.9 million in revenue with expenditures expected to come in at around $49.7 million, Rossing said, forcing the district to transfer funds from the general fund to cover costs.
“We are looking at an estimated expenditure total of just shy of $50 million at $49,600,000. which means that our revenues are lower than our expenditures, which at the last board meeting, I have indicated that we would have to tap into our fund balance,” Rossing said. “Right now, we're looking at about that $776,000.”
Of the $7.4 million budget, just $30,000 goes towards supporting special education supplies, which is not aidable, according to Rossing. While districts receive reimbursement on special education services through Wisconsin’s biennium budget, the rate is an estimated 30%, resulting in districts receiving about 30 cents on the dollar they spend supporting students with special needs.
This reimbursement rate has been steadily declining since its peak of 70% in 1973 according to a report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Students who require Individualized Education Plans which accounts for roughly 14.5% of all Wisconsin students and 8.1% of MGSD students in 2021-22, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data.
With housing developments in the area, Rossing was hopeful that enrollment would increase, resulting in more revenue for the district. But, new revenue from enrollment would take a couple of years for the district to see, as it is based on a three-year rolling average.
“We need to get 28 new residents to get $11,000,” Rossing said. “Right now there is no new money in addition to no new money coming from the state, our revenue limit is not helping us now. Next year, as long as we continue to see this enrollment growth for residents, then you’ll start seeing some more revenue come back in off of the revenue limit, even if there was no per pupil increase.”
While the district is in its second year of a $3.7 million operational referendum, Rossing said the widening gaps in the district’ budget cannot be expected to continue resting on the community’s shoulders.
“But, that’s a problem that the entire community can’t pick up,” Rossing said. “We need the state to invest in the future of our students.”
The final budget will be approved by the board in late October.