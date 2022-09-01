This summer, the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society held its annual Back Porch summer concert series. This is the the longest-running concert series in the Madison area. The concerts kicked off on June 30 with the Waunakee Big Band, and continued July 7 with music from the Big Squeezy Accordion Band.
On July 14 Curley and the Key performed, and on July 21, the Second Swing Around took the stage. Sparetime Bluegrass performed on July 28 and the concert series closed on Aug. 4 with a performance by Moldy Jam. Concerts are held every year at the historic Nathaniel Dean House at 4718 Monona Drive, a historical staple of the area.
The Dean House, located at 4718 Monona Drive, was constructed in 1856 by Nathaniel and Harriet Dean, two residents of the Town of Blooming Grove. Nathaniel Dean owned a dry goods store, ran a farm on the property and was involved in constructing the Park Hotel on the capitol square in downtown Madison.
The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society typically offers tours on the second Sunday of every month, at 2:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. The historic house is now maintained by the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, a non-profit that’s committed to Blooming Grove, Monona and Southeast Madison history.
The historical society calls the Dean House “a center for local history research...as well as a testament to the pioneer spirit that brought people to Blooming Grove Township.”