This summer, the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society held its annual Back Porch summer concert series. This is the the longest-running concert series in the Madison area. The concerts kicked off on June 30 with the Waunakee Big Band, and continued July 7 with music from the Big Squeezy Accordion Band.

On July 14 Curley and the Key performed, and on July 21, the Second Swing Around took the stage. Sparetime Bluegrass performed on July 28 and the concert series closed on Aug. 4 with a performance by Moldy Jam. Concerts are held every year at the historic Nathaniel Dean House at 4718 Monona Drive, a historical staple of the area.

Tags