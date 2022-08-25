Brooke Punzel poses with the donated baseball and softball equipment she collected for Pitch in for Baseball & Softball. The group donates the equipment to schools and leagues in need around the world.
A McFarland High School student pitched in for baseball and softball this summer, wrapping up a fundraising campaign to collect gently used baseball and softball equipment to donate to kids in need.
At the end of June, Brooke Punzel, a rising senior, visited the Dominican Republic with her family on vacation. But she saw a different side of the country after they left the walls of the resort.
“One of the days we went out to the actual town,” Punzel said. “They’re basically just like shacks, and it was pretty bad. The tour guide was talking to us and said the only way people really make money here and get out of here is through baseball.”
Punzel has been playing softball since she was 6. Her two brothers and her dad are also involved in baseball. So when she learned that kids in the Dominican Republic dream of playing baseball to escape poverty but often lack the equipment to play, she decided to do something about it.
Punzel made flyers and took to social media; she’d accept donations of gently used equipment for a month to donate to Pitch in for Baseball & Softball, an organization dedicated to donating equipment to leagues, schools and organizations around the world to “give the gift of play.”
“Within the first week, we already had some donations, but then as time went on, we just kept getting more,” Punzel said. “We even had someone from Chicago come in to drop off some baseballs.”
Punzel’s efforts resulted in over 100 different donations, with her family alsodonating some of their old equipment. She said it was easy to organize and encouraged others to look for similar opportunities to make a difference.
She didn’t take all the credit, saying her parents have always kept her involved with volunteering and helped her come up with the idea.
“It’s a really good feeling to know that it’s [the equipment] getting used and that it’s not just going to waste but giving another kid hopes and dreams,” Punzel said.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.