Brooke and her donations

Brooke Punzel poses with the donated baseball and softball equipment she collected for Pitch in for Baseball & Softball. The group donates the equipment to schools and leagues in need around the world.

A McFarland High School student pitched in for baseball and softball this summer, wrapping up a fundraising campaign to collect gently used baseball and softball equipment to donate to kids in need.

At the end of June, Brooke Punzel, a rising senior, visited the Dominican Republic with her family on vacation. But she saw a different side of the country after they left the walls of the resort.

Pic of donation center.jpg

Brooke's younger brother and father, Sawyer and Joe Punzin, are pictured posing outside the warehouse in Pennsylvania, where they dropped of the donations.
Donation warehouse picture.jpg

Brooke's brother is pictured at the Pitch in for Baseball & Softball warehouse where they dropped of the donations on their way to Little League World Series.

Tags