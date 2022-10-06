Monona Bank and State Bank of Cross Plains to merge

The parent bank holding company for Monona Bankshares, Inc. and S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc., the parent bank holding company for State Bank of Cross Plains, completed an all-stock merge.
The combined bank will be named Lake Ridge Bank and will be the largest community bank headquartered in Dane County, and the eighth largest bank headquartered in the State of Wisconsin, with almost $3 billion in combined assets, according to a press release.
But, Monona Bank and State Bank of Cross Plains will operate separately until core processing systems are converted in February 2023.
“Lake Ridge brings together two community banks with combined strengths and capabilities that make us uniquely equipped to support our clients in Wisconsin,” Lake Ridge Chief Executive Officer Jim Tubbs said in the release.
The combined bank will have an expanded footprint of 22 branch locations and employ more than 400 associates across 16 communities throughout South Central Wisconsin. With more than 90% of its 1,400 shareholders living in Wisconsin, Lake Ridge "is proud to be both widely held and locally owned," according to the release.
Lake Ridge’s board of directors consists of 14 members with seven directors from SBCP and seven directors from Monona, as well as a joint executive management team.
“When we invest in our neighbors, we help our communities to be stronger, more stable, and truly vibrant places to live and work,” Lake Ridge President Paul Hoffmann said in the release.