Monona Bank and State Bank of Cross Plains to merge

The parent bank holding company for Monona Bankshares, Inc. and S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc., the parent bank holding company for State Bank of Cross Plains, completed an all-stock merge. 

The combined bank will be named Lake Ridge Bank and will be the largest community bank headquartered in Dane County, and the eighth largest bank headquartered in the State of Wisconsin, with almost $3 billion in combined assets, according to a press release.

An error occurred