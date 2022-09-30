Monona Grove School District plans 5.6% drop in tax rate

An increase in state equalization aid is expected to result in lower tax rates in the 2022-23 fiscal year for Monona Grove School District residents.
During its annual meeting Sept. 12, the district approved its proposed tax levy of nearly $28 million and a $10.05 tax rate.
The new levy is a 5.65% decrease from the previous year, director of business services Mark Powell said. The tax rate decreased by nearly 13% from $11.51 to $10.05.
Superintendent Dan Olson reminded residents that despite an increase in equalization aid, it doesn’t mean there is an increase in education funding, since the district’s revenue cap remains the same. It also doesn’t necessarily mean a drop in taxes, as many homes have increased in value over the past year.
Olson also noted that while Wisconsin was ranked 11th in the nation for education spending in 2002, by 2020, the state was ranked 25th and was 6% below the national average for education spending.
Wisconsin’s per-pupil funding, Olson pointed out, has remained at $742 since 2019. Since then, unprecedented inflation rates resulting from supply chain issues out of the COVID-19 pandemic have hit consumers and school districts alike.
“With high inflation rates, we have a lot of uncontrollable costs and utilities and transportation, and our challenges with staffing and the competitive field and retaining our educators,” Olson said. “It really makes it a challenge for school districts to survive without that additional funding.”
The lack of funding, Olson said, forces local school districts to either cut back offerings, ask constituents for more funding with referendums or both.
Despite being in its second year of a three-year $3.7 million operational referendum, the district is still struggling to strike a balanced budget.
“But as we continue, then to build on this great tradition of outstanding education in our state, we certainly remain committed to making the most of every single taxpayer dollar that’s invested in our schools, and what investment is made at the state or local level,” Olson said.
