The Monona Grove School District will be selling 8.5 acres of land near Granite Ridge Elementary School to an undisclosed developer.
The district accepted an offer for the land during a meeting Nov. 9.
The parcel, according to district communications director Katy Byrnes Kaiser, is a northeast strip of land the district originally purchased from the Village of Cottage Grove to build the elementary school. The developers agreement that accompanied the purchase required the district to later construct a road and utility infrastructure, Byrnes Kaiser said, since it is next to a housing development.
The sale of the land is a win for the district and its taxpayers, Byrnes Kaiser said, as the development responsibilities move onto the buyer.
“Those improvements would have had no impact on our students or staff, they would not have been school related at all, and would have been a cost to our taxpayers. So when the board was approached with an offer, they accepted the offer.”
The district did not share the identity of the buyer before press deadlines.
