With the rooftop solar grid at Monona Grove High School now live, the committee charged with increasing sustainability at the district is recommending the school district pursue more solar projects.

The committee has recommended solar projects for every district building, with the hope of beginning one at Granite Ridge Elementary School this year. If all goes well, the school could be outfitted with a solar grid before the start of the 2023-24 school year, committee chair and school board member Peter Sobol told the Herald-Independent.

