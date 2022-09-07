With the rooftop solar grid at Monona Grove High School now live, the committee charged with increasing sustainability at the district is recommending the school district pursue more solar projects.
The committee has recommended solar projects for every district building, with the hope of beginning one at Granite Ridge Elementary School this year. If all goes well, the school could be outfitted with a solar grid before the start of the 2023-24 school year, committee chair and school board member Peter Sobol told the Herald-Independent.
The goal, Sobol said, is to reduce the district’s electrical grid usage to 50% of its 2006 levels by 2030.
“We have been really successful over the years, in saving the district money and improving environmental footprints,” Sobol said. “We want those efforts to continue.”
By investing up front, Sobol said the district could put future savings to use in the classroom.
“If we build buildings to high standards, we can save money out of our operating budget, budget and pay teachers and improve education,” he said.
For the 2006-07 school year, the district’s utility expenditures totaled $1 million for five buildings, or about $340 per student, according to a committee report. That was the highest of any district of similar or larger sized district in the state, the report said.
By the 2019-20 school year, with two additional buildings to operate, the district’s expenditures were down to $814,219 or $229 per student.
The committee also recommended following a green building rating system, specifically the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold standard, for future district buildings. Current buildings would also be upgraded to increase energy and operational efficiency under the recommendation.
For Sobol, the most important recommendation was not related to physical infrastructure, but rather passing the baton of sustainability matters off to administration.
“The most important recommendation is that the administration formally takes this [sustainability] on as part of their responsibilities,” Sobol said. “There’d be somebody who in their job description, it says, ‘You will monitor, promote, and look for opportunities about improving, maintaining the sustainability of the district.’”
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.