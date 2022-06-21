After the storm on Monday, June 13, Monona city employees responded to dozens of calls while the community and businesses jumped into action to support first responders and those in need.
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said in an email that police officers were responding to more than 50 calls on Monday alone after the storm took down wires and trees, and caused traffic issues and property damage.
Dan Stephany, Monona’s public works director, said in an email the storm brought about 20 trees down into city streets. The public works department worked until about 10 p.m. Monday night clearing city streets, he said.
The storms also caused significant property damage.
Monona resident Kristie Goforth lost her garage when Monday’s storm brought down her 25,000-pound silver maple. The tree landed directly on the garage, where she stored her purple 1973 MGB Roadster convertible.
The garage was totaled, and there was some damage to the house as well. Goforth and her kids weren’t at home when the storm hit. Neighbors sent her pictures of the damage and “my jaw dropped when they sent that photo of the tree,” she said.
But, it could have been a lot worse, she said. Nobody was injured. Even the roadster escaped “a bit bruised and banged up.”
“I took her on a victory lap around Monona yesterday,” Goforth said in a text message.
In the aftermath of the storm, friends and neighbors turned out in support.
“It’s almost overwhelming,” Goforth said. “We always come out on the positive side, because people really support each other and band together.”
Local businesses and community support each other during times of need
On Wednesday and Thursday following the storm, Monona Bakery & Eatery offered free meals to anyone experiencing power outages.
“If you need a meal come by,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “No questions asked.”
The bakery and Latin American restaurant, located at 4544 Monona Drive, is run by Claudia Santos and Vicente Sacramento. Their daughter Claudia Topel works there with her husband Cory Topel and her sister, Wendy Gamoneda. It opened in February 2017.
The restaurant lost power on Monday during the storm, Claudia Topel said, and ended up closing a few hours early. By Wednesday the power was back, and Topel and her parents had heard about people in the neighborhood who still didn’t have electricity to prepare meals.
“It just led us to say, you know what, let’s give back to the community that’s helped us so much,” Topel said.
The gesture was in response to the kindness and hospitality her family has received from the community. In November 2020, Santos, Sacramento, Gamoneda and Topel closed the bakery for two weeks when the entire family got sick with COVID-19.
The community raised more than $3,800 that helped pay the rent and electricity bill and purchase new produce.
Day-to-day, Topel said, guests and neighbors come in and express their gratitude that the bakery is in the community.
“They come in, they tell us, we’re glad you guys are still here,” Topel said. “It just feels nice to be cared for and loved by the community here.”
So when the family was able to offer free meals to those in need, “we were glad that we were doing something nice for people.”
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies offered a 20% discount to city employees, first responders and utility workers at its Monona location on Wednesday and Thursday after the storm.
City of Monona storm storm cleanup
As cleanup continues, the city announced that crews will collect storm debris until July 1. Crews will make multiple passes through each street, with multiple crews splitting work between hauling and chipping.
The city told residents to stack fallen limbs and branches at the curb.