The annual Monona Community Festival returns this July 4 weekend with live music, carnival rides, special events and fun for the family.
This is the second year Monona’s 4th of July festival will span three days. This year, the festival runs July 2, 3 and 4 at Winnequah Park at 1055 Nichols Road.
Last year, more than 55,000 people joined in the festivities over the holiday weekend, said Patrick Bailey, vice president of the Monona Community Festival committee.
Bailey said all the proceeds of the event go back to the community.
What’s happening at the Monona Community Festival this year?
As in past years, the festival will feature events like a keg toss and the “Wisconsin Wife Carrying Championship.” Both events are on July 4, with the keg toss starting at 11:30 a.m. and the wife carrying championship at 6 p.m. Also on July 4 is this art and craft fair, where more than 50 artists will share their wares, from jewelry and ceramics to prints and artwork, to lawn ornaments, soaps and seasonings, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other events include the Monsters in Monona strongman competition on July 2 from noon to 5 p.m., team trivia on July 3 at noon, and a daily hole-in-one competition with a $5,000 prize.
Those concerned that keg-tossing and wife-carrying might not be the most family-friendly events can rest assured – the festival features plenty of activities for the kids in what Bailey called the “kid zone.” In addition to the carnival, which runs the entire weekend, July 4 will feature a bike parade, water fights, and a fire truck display, as well as martial arts and magic demonstrations.
VFW Post 7591 will be grilling brats, hot dogs and hamburgers all weekend. Bailey said the veterans also help sell tickets. Half of proceeds from concessions will go back to the VFW.
“We’re so grateful for everything they do,” he said.
10 food carts, including Jason’s Jerk, Madame Chu and Bonnie’s Balls, will bring a variety of cuisines, from Caribbean, Asian, Italian and more, to the festival. And festival-goers will be able to quench their thirst at the beer and wine tent.
A fireworks display caps the weekend festivities on the Fourth, scheduled to begin around 9:20 p.m at Winnequah Park.
“We pride ourselves for a large display and a completely free admission festival and fireworks show,” Bailey said in an email.
Three nights of local music
Local and regional musicians will take the stage all three nights.
TJ Stone kicks off Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m., with Wisconsin-based The Hounds headlining at 9 p.m.
On Sunday, July 3, Honeyshot takes the stage at 3 p.m. Wheelhouse, an Americana and Bluegrass band from Madison, performs at 6 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by “Granny Shot,” a band covering punk and rock from the ‘70s to the ‘00s.
On Monday, July 4, music starts at 3:30 p.m. with Panchromatic Steel, a Madison-based steel drum band, followed at 6 p.m. by Son del Atlantico, an Afro-Colombian music band. ‘70’s disco/funk cover band VO5 will close out the evening.
A long-running 4th of July festival
The festival is one of the longest-running Independence Day celebrations in southern Wisconsin, the event website said.
Bailey said the event dates back to the ‘60s, “back when the music stage was still a couple wood pallets and a few kegs.”
Bailey’s father, Don Bailey, was one of the founders of the festival. The Monona Festival Committee was incorporated in 1985, and some of the events have been around since that era.
“The keg toss did start a long time ago, back in my dad’s day, when all you had was a keg that you could toss and see how far it could go,” Bailey said.
Other events have an even longer history. According to the event website, the wife carrying championship originated in Finland in the 19th century.
Things have changed a lot since his dad’s time, Bailey said. “We like to call it Monona Festival 2.0.”
The festival is still looking for volunteers to bartend, sell tickets and set up and clean up activities.
For more information, or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.mononafestival.com.
2022 Monona Community Festival event schedule
July 2
|Time
|Event
|Noon – 5 p.m.
|Strongman competition
|Noon – Midnight
|Beer & wine tent
|3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|VFW Post 7591 food tent
|3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|Food carts in the park
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Happy Hour
|3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|$5000 Hole-in-one contest
|4 p.m. – Close
|Carnival by Wenzel Amazements
|5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Music by TJ Stone
|9 p.m. – Midnight
|Music by The Hounds
July 3
|Time
|Event
|11 a.m. – Midnight
|Beer & wine tent
|11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|VFW Post 7591 food tent
|11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|Food carts in the park
|10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|$5000 hole-in-one contest
|11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Mad City cornhole tournament
|Noon – 3 p.m.
|Team trivia
|Noon – Close
|Carnival by Wenzel Amazements
|6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Music by Wheelhouse
|9 p.m. – Midnight
|Music by Granny Shot
July 4
|Time
|Event
|9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Art Fair in the Park
|11 a.m. – Midnight
|Beer & wine tent
|10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|VFW Post 7591 food tent
|10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|Food carts in the park
|10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|$5000 Hole-in-one contest
|11 a.m. – Close
|Carnival by Wenzel Amazements
|11:30 a.m.
|Kids’ bike parade
|11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Kids’ water fights
|11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Fire truck display
|11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Keg toss throwdown
|Noon – 2 p.m.
Kids' entertainment by David Landau
|2 PM – 3:30 p.m.
|Kids' magic show by James the Magician
|3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
|Music by Panchromatic Steel
|4 PM – 4:30 p.m.
Martial arts demonstration by Infinity Martial Arts
|6:00 p.m.
|Wisconsin Wife Carry Championship
|6 PM – 8:30 p.m.
|Music by Son Del Atlantico
|9 PM – Midnight
|Music by VO5
|9:20 p.m. (Dusk)
|Fireworks