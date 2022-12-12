Mercifully, for Iran, the US eliminated their soccer team from the World Cup. Prior to that Iran’s team was suffering constant embarrassment as its government was being pilloried in a world press - pouring into Qatar to cover the most popular sport in the world - over the death of Kurdish Iranian, Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s “morality police”.
Certainly, the most prominent journalist there, and present at every major sporting event this century, was Christine Brennan, most known for covering women’s events and rights.
Brennan’s focus on equal rights for women, carries her well beyond sports into the political realm, which she in turn includes in her sports commentary. And that’s fine, but its unprecedented level of politicization of sports does raise questions about using these events to criticize entire cultures in an international forum, assumed to be neutral politically. What is Brennan doing to international sports and diplomacy? Is Brennan’s opportunity to air her views in her columns at USA Today, or her commentator positions with the PBS Newshour, ABC, CNN, NPR and more by invitation, fair to those whose lives are dedicated to justice issues, but who have different views and nothing remotely like Brennan’s privileged status?
So, I ask myself, what if I agreed with Brennan, would I complain then? No, but then I can’t imagine her bringing up Qatar’s news network, al Jazeera, and its suit to bring Israel before the International Criminal Court, for killing Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and I can’t imagine her asking why her own country looked the other way, when Israel killed one of its own, allegedly. And that’s because on any of those networks she’d be out the door within the seven second delay.
So, blame Brennan, or blame the institution? Blame Israel, or blame US?
All the above. Nations and institutions are nothing without their people, and their people should know better. Answer why they don’t, and you’ll know who I blame above all.