Michael's and Five Below
Buy Now

A proposal going before the Monona Plan Commission on Monday would put a Michael's and a Five Below in the former Hobby Lobby spot in South Towne Mall. 

More than a year and a half ago, South Towne Mall lost one of its anchors, when Hobby Lobby moved to West Towne. 

Now, it could be getting another craft store in Michael's, as well as a rapidly expanding discount chain store, Five Below, to take part of the former Hobby Lobby. 

Tags