More than a year and a half ago, South Towne Mall lost one of its anchors, when Hobby Lobby moved to West Towne.
Now, it could be getting another craft store in Michael's, as well as a rapidly expanding discount chain store, Five Below, to take part of the former Hobby Lobby.
Learsi Company has submitted applications for both stores to the Monona Plan Commission, which plans to discuss the two requests Monday night. Learsi has owned the 101,000 square foot South Towne Mall since 2012, according to reporting in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
According to the staff report posted Friday on the city's website, Michael's would take a 15,000 square foot spot on the western end of the former Hobby Lobby site, while Five Below would inhabit a 9,500 square foot portion, and a third space with an unnamed tenant would take a 7,000 square foot spot. The submission has conflicting information about whether Five Below would be on the east end or the middle.
The remodel would also come with facade updates and new landscaping islands and two new entrances.
The staff report states that both named tenants have signed letters of intent with Learsi, which is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
The South Towne Mall site, unlike many retail spaces in the Madison area, requires new zoning permits for any substantial change, according to the city's zoning code.
Michael's has locations in 13 Wisconsin cities, including Madison and Middleton, with more than 1,200 stores in North America, and Five Below has 18 Wisconsin locations among its 1,200 nationwide stores, including Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie.
Michael's is a craft store in the mold of Hobby Lobby, with both brands existing since the early 1970s. Michael's stores tend to be much smaller, averaging 18,000 square feet, according to the company website, while Hobby Lobby stores are often 50,000 square feet or more.
Both are privately owned, though Hobby Lobby is owned by the founder's family, while Michael's was formerly publicly traded and is now owned by a private equity firm.
Five Below, which opened its first store in 2002, specializes in products costing $5 or less.