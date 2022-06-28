Monona’s Ad Hoc Workgroup on Diversity and Equity Issues will host a public forum Thursday, July 14, to discuss the group’s new report on racial and social justice in the community.
The report, issued June 6, comes nearly a year after volunteers appointed to the work group by Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor began meeting in July 2021.
The city formed the eight-person group to respond to race-related incidents in the community and nationwide. In April, the Common Council issued a statement declaring the city “welcoming to all people” and stating that “diverse perspectives make Monona a great place to visit and call home.”
The ad hoc group comprises Monona residents from a variety of walks of life, according to the report, and includes residents of color and white residents, as well as a diversity of ages, professions and life experiences.
Work group chair Jayson Chung told the Herald-Independent the group was focused on making Monona a more attractive place to live for the next generation. He said young families are looking for diverse communities and prioritize tolerance and inclusivity.
“We all think about Monona as a wonderful place to live,” Chung said. “We’re also aware that Dane County is changing.”
The work group’s 41-page report highlights recommendations focused on three areas: making housing and transportation more equitable, making Monona city government operations more inclusive and empowering community members.
“We believe that a diverse community is a strong community,” the report states. “Research indicates that community diversity is associated with greater prosperity across a spectrum of issues, including jobs, education, and health. Our work group’s recommendations seek to expand and accelerate that process.”
The Monona Community Forum on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging begins at 6:30 Thursday, July 14 in the Municipal Room of the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road.
Chung said the forum is meant to be a place for the community to share its reactions to the report, and to spark discussions about future diversity and equity work in Monona.
“We want to use the report as a basis for having a community conversation,” Chung said. “For this to go anywhere … people really have to get engaged.”
More information is available on the event listing on the city’s website, mymonona.com.