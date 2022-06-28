Monona’s lack of racial diversity presents some significant challenges in its efforts to improve inclusiveness, according to a report issued by the city’s Ad Hoc Workgroup on Diversity and Equity Issues.
The eight-person committee produced the 41-page report after a year of meetings. It highlights 26 recommendations focused on three areas: making housing and transportation more equitable, making Monona city government operations more inclusive and empowering community members.
In its presentation to the Monona Common Council on June 6, workgroup chair Jayson Chung noted that Monona’s growth in populations of color was one of the lowest among Madison-area municipalities, higher only than Fitchburg and Madison, which already have relatively large populations of people of color.
“Monona is not growing in diversity as rapidly as most other municipalities,” Chung said. “Monona is a particularly white community in this area.”
The city council created the work group in May 2021, following a summer of race-related protests and riots across the country. The purpose of the group is to “determine a plan to ensure that Monona makes a long-term commitment to racial and social justice and equity both at city hall and in the community at large,” according to the City of Monona website.
Chung told the council the group was created to “address deeply embedded issues of racism” in the community.
Those include incidents of violence and alleged discrimination in recent years, such as the June 2020 detention at gunpoint of Keonte Furdge, who is mentioned in the report.
Later that year, Furdge, who is Black, sued two Monona police officers and the city in federal court, though he later dropped claims against the city. The city hired an outside agency to investigate the incident. In February, the court ruled one of the officers “violated clearly established constitutional rights."
And in May 2022, a Black Monona Grove High School student filed a lawsuit in federal court against the school district and four of its staff members. The suit alleged the staff members attempted a “racially motivated” search during a Black Student Union field trip.
Among the recommendations are that the city strengthen its commitment to affordable housing and public transit, that it make changes in its hiring practices and work with the school district on diversity and equity initiatives. It also encouraged members of the public to take action on their own by supporting minority-owned businesses and by planning a community-wide summit.
“The breadth of the recommendations means there is still a lot of planning and sorting out, prioritizing, that needs to take place,” Chung said. “We've got to start somewhere and dive in.”
The full report can be found on the city’s website.
The workgroup has organized a smaller forum to discuss the report July 14. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. that day in the Monona Public Library.
Housing and Transportation
The first area the work group focused on was making housing and transportation more accessible and equitable by strengthening the city’s commitment to affordable housing, making the city’s zoning code more inclusive, and prioritizing public transit services.
The report includes a recommendation that the city plainly state a goal of increasing housing affordability and diversity to signal its priorities to developers.
It includes a call to consider reducing lot sizes for single- and multi-family homes and allowing accessory dwelling units, which are small, secondary units on the same property as primary housing like basement or garage apartments or carriage houses.
The work group also recommended prioritizing public transportation options that serve affordable housing and senior housing developments to provide alternatives to owning a car.
Catherine Orr, a member of the work group and co-founder and director of Reflective Justice, a Monona-based racial justice consulting firm, noted that racial covenants in some Monona property deeds historically excluded people of color from owning those homes.
Although they were outlawed in 1968 with the passage of the Fair Housing Act, racial covenants still exist in some property deeds. In January, the city council passed a resolution condemning such covenants.
“It’s important to remind ourselves that the way we have arranged ourselves in Monona is not natural,” Orr told the Herald-Independent. “It was engineered along racial lines.”
City Government
The work group presented recommendations on how the Monona city government could better incorporate principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into its operations.
One such recommendation was to adopt a guide that would help the city consider underserved communities in its decision-making. The guide would help city officials and staff see the potential impact of proposals through the eyes of marginalized groups. Such guides are used by cities like Madison, Seattle and Portland.
Other recommendations include incorporating diversity and equity principles into the city’s communications and its hiring and employment practices and to translate important city materials into Spanish. The report also suggested engaging with the Monona Grove School District in diversity and equity initiatives.
Empowering community members
The report also recommends empowering the community to create a climate of inclusion.
“We should all be past the idea of being the benevolent sponsor for those on the margins,” Chung told the council June 6. “For actual change to happen, the leadership has to come from the community.”
In this section, the work group suggested a community-wide event discussing and celebrating diversity and equity issues. Such an event, the report says, would help motivate progress and also create a venue to explore disagreements and develop a deeper understanding of different perspectives.
The report also recommends supporting businesses and art by people of color and creating a network of places for people to explore cultural diversity.
Many of the recommendations in this section are addressed to Monona residents and community members rather than to the city government.
“We regular folks in the community who believe there is a path to equity, we really need to take action,” Chung said.