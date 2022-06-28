Just The Facts

Workgroup recommendations

Housing and Transportation

1. Strengthen the City’s policy commitment to increasing housing diversity and affordability.

2. Make Monona’s zoning code more inclusive.

3. Re-examine how we use our Tax Increment District affordable housing extension funds.

4. Educate homeowners about the Madison Area Community Land Trust as a way to support affordable home ownership.

5. Educate home sellers about exploitative home buying practices that harm diversity.

6. Make the zoning code easier to understand, as more and more municipalities are doing.

7. Create an ad-hoc housing committee to identify how Monona could diversify its housing stock.

8. Make it a priority to secure public transit to serve affordable and senior housing developments.

9. Consider transit options that are alternatives to automobile ownership when reviewing housing development proposals.

10. Appoint a City Council member to serve on both the Transit and Plan Commissions.

11. Coordinate with the Monona Grove School District about housing developments that will require school bus service.

City Operations

1. Adopt an equity toolkit to guide leaders and staff through considering the effect of decisions, plans, and proposals on communities of color and underserved populations.

2. Adopt a conflict reconciliation process to help break through road blocks on policy issues with diversity and equity implications.

3. Develop a cross-division communications strategy to keep diversity and equity initiatives front and center.

4. Offer important City materials in Spanish.

5. Incorporate diversity and equity objectives into recruitment and employment processes.

6. Provide diversity and equity training for city government leaders, staff, and residents carrying out city functions.

7. Create programs to incentivize BIPOC owned businesses.

8. Complete the park signage project regarding HoChunk history and culture.

9. Engage with the Monona Grove School District to share information and identify opportunities for joint initiatives.

10. Create a cultural, arts, and recreational planning toolkit to help planners and organizers increase the cultural diversity of events held here.

Community Capacity Building

1. Plan a community-wide diversity and equity summit in 2-3 years that can serve as a milestone for progress and enable Monona residents to explore divergent perspectives on race and equity issues.

2. Build a network of community spaces that make encountering educational and cultural opportunities related to diversity and equity accessible in a variety of ways across the community.

3. Establish a community-based arts and culture organization to encourage and sponsor culturally diverse public art.

4. Initiate a collaborative effort to sponsor a pop-up program for BIPOC owned businesses.

5. Support efforts to build cohesiveness with Monona’s BIPOC population in order to strengthen the voice of BIPOC residents.