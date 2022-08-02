The city of Monona faces a possible budget shortfall of at least $125,000 in 2023 and the prospect of increasing taxes or slashing budgets.
Monona Interim City Administrator and Finance Director Marc Houtakker presented a first look at the 2023-2024 budget to the Monona City Council at its August 1 meeting. The numbers show that operating costs will outpace increases in revenues from property taxes.
Wisconsin limits the maximum amount municipalities and counties can levy in property taxes. Increases in these levies are based on new construction.
A preliminary Wisconsin Department of Revenue report shows Monona net new construction – new construction projects, minus any building demolitions – in 2022 was 1.94%
Houtakker said that based on this number, Monona will be able to increase its levy by $103,842. That’s $125,000 less than what the city needs to meet its budgeted operating costs, Houtakker told the council. Increases in wages and health insurance costs were the bulk of the increase in costs, he said.
And in 2024, the city will be able to increase the levy by $7,000.
No major construction projects are set to be completed in 2022, Houttaker said, which meant the estimated net new construction for 2023 would be .0021%.
Houtakker presented to the council three ways to bring in more revenue.
The first was a municipal vehicle registration fee, or a wheel tax.
The wheel tax would be in addition to the state’s vehicle registration fees, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and would apply to automobiles, autocycles and trucks under 8,000 pounds kept in Monona. The city had 6,816 vehicles that would meet these requirements in 2021, Houtakker said.
A wheel tax of $10 would net $67,000 per year, Houtakker said, or about half the 2023 budget shortfall. However, revenues from the tax can only be used for transportation costs.
“That doesn’t even give us enough to cover our shortage,” Mayor Mary O’Connor said.
A wheel tax could be implemented quickly – it does not require residents to vote on it.
If implemented, Monona would be the only municipality in Dane County besides Madison with a wheel tax. Madison has a wheel tax of $40, and Dane County has a wheel tax of $28.
Outside of Dane County, “a lot communities are starting to go that route,” Houtakker told the council.
The second option Houtakker offered was a special charge for trash services. This would remove trash services from property taxes and add a charge to fund the service.
Wisconsin statues defines a “special charge” as “an amount entered in the tax roll as a charge against real property to compensate for all or part of the costs to a public body of providing services to the property.”
Houtakker estimated this would save the city $24,500.
“Trash is something you expect your city to do,” O’Connor said. “That seems pretty basic.”
The third way revenues could be raised is a referendum, which would ask voterson an election ballot whether they approve of an increase in property taxes, above the city’s revenue limit, to fund ongoing services.
Houttaker estimated a $200,000 approved increase per year would cover annual increases in operating costs.
Cambridge, Maple Bluff and the Town of Madison have passed levy referendums in Dane County.
It’s too late for a referendum for the 2023 budget, but it remains a possibility for the 2024 budget, Houttaker said.
“I think it’s inevitable that we’re going to need to go to a referendum,” alder Douglas Wood said. “I’ve thought that for a while and now I think that day is upon us.”
“It seems to me of all the options you’ve presented, the wheel tax is the least harmful,” Alder Kathy Thomas said.
“Otherwise in reality, we’re going to be cutting services,” Houtakker said. He identified a number of areas that might need to be cut in order for the budget to break even, including:
- Reducing library hours
- Cutting city services such as brush pickup
- Reducing staff, lowering wages or reducing overtime
- Eliminating transit
- Reduce capital borrowing that result in additional operating cost
Staff also discussed changing health insurance plans for city employees. Right now, the city offers an HMO plan and a high deductible plan. The city could save $97,000 by changing HMO plans to high deductible plans.
“I don’t think we should even talk about that health insurance change, that would just be so incredibly drastic,” Wood said. “That’s just too disruptive on people’s lives.”
Houtakker emphasized that conversations around the budget were just starting.
“This is just the first time we’ll be talking about this,” O’Connor reiterated. “Not the last.”