Monona short $125,000 in first look at 2023 budget
Buy Now

{span id=”docs-internal-guid-18c5bebd-7fff-bb0d-417e-ccea99eafb49”}{span}Monona Interim City Administrator and Finance Director Marc Houtakker presented a first look at the 2023-2024 budget to the Monona City Council at its August 1 meeting.{/span}{/span}

 Screenshot via YouTube

The city of Monona faces a possible budget shortfall of at least $125,000 in 2023 and the prospect of increasing taxes or slashing budgets.

Monona Interim City Administrator and Finance Director Marc Houtakker presented a first look at the 2023-2024 budget to the Monona City Council at its August 1 meeting. The numbers show that operating costs will outpace increases in revenues from property taxes.

Tags