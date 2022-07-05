The future of San Damiano is now in the hands of MSA Professional Services, an engineering firm hired by the city of Monona to create a master plan that will chart a course for the historic property.
The Monona Common Council approved at its June 20 meeting the hiring of Madison-based MSA after the ad-hoc San Damiano Project Steering Committee unanimously recommended the firm.
“Their track record and their follow through with community engagement and thinking about the project holistically … were some of the higher highlights of why the committee went in that direction,” said Andrew Kitslaar, co-chair of the steering committee and president of the Friends of San Damiano, a nonprofit created to raise awareness and funding for the project.
MSA will work over the next 17 months with the city and members of the community to develop a master plan. The plan will include concepts for potential development, renovations or restoration of the site and will weigh environmental factors, costs and potential funding sources. That’s according to a proposal presented by MSA to the city during a June 6 council meeting.
The city began its search for a consultant to develop a plan after it purchased the 10-acre waterfront property, 4123 Monona Drive, in June 2021 for $8.6 million. The council created the steering committee in August 2021 to help guide the future of the site.
The historic site, once known as the Frank Allis Farm, has been home to Indigenous peoples, one of Lake Monona’s first year-round farmhouses, and a home for retired Roman Catholic priests. The Dane County Board on June 3, 2021, agreed to provide $2 million to the city on the condition that development and use of the property be restricted to conservation and public recreation. The city approved a similar agreement with Wisconsin DNR for a $247,999 Knowles-Nelson grant.
The city received proposals from seven firms; of those, the steering committee chose four to present at the committee’s May 19 meeting. The committee chose unanimously to recommend the city hire MSA.
Andrew Kitslaar told Herald-Independent that MSA’s long standing relationship and previous work with the city, fundraising experience and focus on community engagement stood out to the committee.
“They have a breadth of experience in this area,” said Kitslaar. “They have the background knowledge. They had a good reputation.”
MSA will complete the master plan by December 2023, according to the proposal. The process will include extensive community engagement and input gathering.
“We want to make sure that we are reaching everybody who wants to be heard,” Kitslaar said.
The proposal listed numerous groups MSA plans to work with, including Monona residents, the Friends of San Damiano, the steering committee, city officials and the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Hiring MSA will cost the city $142,670, according to the agreement approved at the June 20 meeting. The amount will be reimbursed by Friends of San Damiano.
San Damiano’s history
The San Damiano property was once the site of Native American encampments, including the ancestors of the Ho-Chunk people, according to the San Damiano website, and likely contained indigenous burial mounds.
According to the Blooming Grove Historical Society, Frank Allis, son of the founder of Milwaukee-based farm machinery company Allis-Chalmers, developed the property in 1888. His manor, built in the 1890s, still stands today, and it has since been home to a former Madison mayor, a doctor, two philanthropic sisters, and the Norbertine Order of the Catholic Church.
In late 2021, Madison-based architecture firm Graef surveyed the house and found that it was structurally “in generally good to fair condition,” although the firm recommended that tour groups capacity be capped at 10 people.
Kitslaar said the public will be able to visit the property at numerous events in coming months, including a Biergaten on Friday, July 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.
“We are going to try to get as many people through that house, get as many people on that property,” Kitslaar said.
Creating a concept
During the June 6 council meeting, MSA team leader and project engineer Raine Gardner outlined a three-phase approach to the planning process. A report provided by MSA to the council provided further information about the 17-month process.
The first phase, scheduled for August through October of this year, will be a survey of the property. The analysis will include everything from existing vegetation and soils to the historic and archeological significance of the house and the land it sits on. From there, MSA, with input from the community, will settle on an overall vision for the project.
Phase two, concepting, will begin in November 2022. MSA will produce up to three concepts for the property, with time for focus group discussions, project team meetings and public information sessions. The report said this phase will run through February 2023.
In March 2023 the three concepts will be combined into a master plan. The third and final phase will include workshopping sessions with city committees and officials, as well as cost and funding projections. MSA estimated that they will deliver the final plan in December 2023.