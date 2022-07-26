State aid increase helps Monona Grove taxpayers, but not district funding

The Monona Grove School District is expecting about $17 million in state equalization aid, according to a July 1 estimate from the state, a $1.6 million increase from earlier estimates by the district.
Despite this increase, business director Mark Powell reminded the Board of Education that it would have no real impact on the district’s bottom line.
“It’s not additional money, it just helps them [the state] lower the tax burden for the taxpayers,” Powell said.
The district is planning for a $7.4 million budget and is expecting a deficit of $770,000 for the 2022 2023 school year. The deficit comes in the midst of rising costs and record high inflation.
Coinciding with these extra operational expenses, the district has raised its salaries and benefits a little over 5% to adjust for inflation, 4.7% in salaries and 2.19% in health insurance, which is estimated to cost the district an additional $1.6 million.
The district also has gotten $3.24 million in funding through Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund grants in the last few years. This one-time federal funding was released to schools in three waves in response to the operational and financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district could also receive an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in additional Title I funds, which are allocated to school districts with a high percentage of students from low-income families.
But the district is also expecting to lose funds due to a decrease in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, which affects the district’s three-year-average. Each year, districts tally the number of students in attendance on the third Friday in September, and that total is used in a three-year average.
The district is in its second year of a $3.7 million operational referendum. Former business director Jerrudd Rossing, during a preliminary budget overview in June, criticized the state for not doing more for its students.
Ultimately, the district will transfer funds from its general fund balance, to cover the deficit. The district typically approves its budget in October, after it conducts the official enrollment tally on the third Friday of September.
