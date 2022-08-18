Substitute teachers to get 12% pay increase at Monona Grove School District

For the 2022-23 school year, substitute teachers will make $140 a day, up from the previous rate of $125 a day. While the district did not increase the rate for long-term substitutes, which is $216 a day, substitutes now will be considered long-term after 30 days, rather than 90.
Once they are considered long-term substitutes, they are eligible for benefits, according to Olson.
“We think that will be something that will help us to secure more long-term subs,” Olson said.
Board member Peter Sobol questioned the impact on the district’s overall budget, with the preliminary budget including an overall increase of a little over 5% as a result of changes in faculty salaries and benefits, creating an estimated additional $1.6 million in district costs.
The district has been “well under budget” for substitutes in previous years due to the teacher shortage, Olson pointed out. He predicted that will be the case again this year, saying filling vacant positions and absences has gotten even more difficult in the last couple years.
“As much as we hope to have better success this year, we certainly aren’t under any illusions that we’re going to be able to fill every position like we were seven, eight years ago,” Olson added.
The board didn’t have to approve the rates, as the district fills its absences with an agency, Teachers On Call. But Olson said he felt it was important for the board to go through the process to “know exactly what we’re paying on that daily rate.”
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.