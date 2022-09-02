The University of Wisconsin Athletic department announced Summit Credit Union as the first naming rights partner of the newly renovated Camp Randall south end zone on Aug. 30.
Established in 1935, Summit Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative with its headquarters in Cottage Grove.
Badger football fans and those planning weddings, business meeting and social events will enjoy the “Summit Credit Union Fifth Quarter Patio” as a new stadium space, according to a Summit Credit Union press release.
“We are delighted to welcome Summit Credit Union as our first naming rights partner for the new Camp Randall south end zone we’ll be unveiling to fans soon,” University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said in the release. “We’re honored to have one of Madison’s legacy businesses founded in 1935 support our mission of elevating the lives of our student athletes and our athletic programs.”
All 375 Badger Football season tickets for the new south end zone patio seats have been sold. The newly renovated space features multiple bars and private concessions, and the historic UW Field House serves as the backdrop. The Champions Club seats are nearly sold out, and the overall space brings the outdoor tailgate experience into Camp Randall.
“Camp Randall has a tradition as a gathering place in Wisconsin, epitomizing the Wisconsin Idea that promotes bringing people together in many ways,” said Kim Sponem, CEO and President of Summit Credit Union. “It’s exciting to see the expansion of opportunities to experience Camp Randall to all comers by offering a venue for weddings, business meetings, and social events – in addition to an awesome place to be part of Jump Around.”