Trial date set, Monona Grove School District face allegations of civil rights violations

A trial date has been set for the civil rights lawsuit filed against four Monona Grove School District staff members for allegedly attempting an “unparticularized” and “racially motivated” search.
The trial has been set for Nov. 6, 2023, but before then, the discovery process has to be completed and any settlement agreements that could arise would have to be filed.
The deadline for discovery, which is the formal process where both parties exchange the information that will be used in the trial so they can prepare their arguments, was set for Sept. 22, 2023. Settlement letters, which would detail any agreement reached between the parties to settle rather than going to trial, would also need to be filed by then.
This was all determined at a pre-trial conference on Sept. 1.
The lawsuit alleges Monona Grove High School staff members Molly Rilling, Tanya Gree, Scott Groff and Emily Hunn, all white, attempted to perform the search during a trip for the Black Student Union members in April. The trip took Union Members to tour historically black colleges in the New Orleans area and other culturally significant sites.
On the trip home,the lawsuit complaint said the group stopped at a McDonald’s in Amite, Louisiana, . There, the staff members allegedly forced the plaintiff, known only as M.N in the original complaint, and five of his peers, all Black, to empty their pockets and attempted to search their bags in front of their peers after smelling marijuana.
In their answer to the petition, filed Aug. 5, the defendants deny many of the allegations in the initial complaint, including that they attempted to search the students bags or that they forced the students to empty their pockets. The answer states that “the individual defendants acted at all times in good faith and are entitled to qualified immunity from suit.”
Qualified immunity is a precedent set by the Supreme Court that protects state and local officials from liability unless violated a clearly established constitutional right, according to the National Conferences of State Legislatures. In order for a constitutional right to be clearly established, the court considers whether a reasonable individual would have known their conduct violated the plaintiff’s rights at the time of the alleged violation.
