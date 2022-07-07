Two women and 300 bagged lunches combat community hunger

In the summer school months, Margaret Clark can be found making brown-paper bag lunches weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..
But none of the 300 lunches she has helped prepare are for her four children.
Clark, along with Robin Berg, runs Monona Munchies; a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting food to Monona Grove students and families while school is out for the summer. During the school year, Clark works as a religious education teacher at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church and Berg works in the school nutrition program at Monona Grove High school.
Surrounded by brown paper bags and empty peanut butter jars after a lunch “rush,” Clark watches for any passersbies while continuing to assemble sandwiches.
No one walking past goes unnoticed as she calls out, asking, “Do you want a lunch? It’s peanut butter and jellies again today, but tomorrow we’ll have hot dogs and Friday, we’ll have Hot Pockets!” which is often followed by, “Do you want more? You can take more if you want!”
People can take as many as they need, no questions asked, she explained to the Herald-Independent.
“If you want five meals, take five meals, like I don’t need to know that you’re under a certain pay level and need the meal more than anyone else,” Clark explained. “So, it equalizes the playing field for them.”
The program is going on its 10th year of operation and operates out of the concession area in the Monona Grove High School cafeteria. While Clark and Berg said they were grateful for their previous workspaces, they find themselves appreciative of finding themselves somewhere to work with air conditioning. Previous spots were outdoors, and making and distributing nearly 300 lunches is no small feat in the summer heat.
They and other volunteers prepare the meals at the high school then split up, and one of the two remains at the school to dole out lunches there while the other takes some to Winnequah Elementary School.
Berg said she has always seen a need in the community through her work in the high school’s nutrition program, and that’s what prompted her to first contact Clark to volunteer with the program.
“I think people might be shocked that there’s food insecurities in Monona, because it seems to the outside like a wealthy community,” Berg said. “But, there is definitely food insecurity from Monona, and I think that’s going to get a lot worse as the school year progresses.”
This need has increased as consumers experience record high inflation, especially at the grocery store and gas pump. Participation this year is the highest they have seen, they said.
The US Bureau of Labor statistics reported an 8.6% rise in consumer prices between May 2021 and May 2020, with energy and food costs rising the most, at 34.6% and 10.1% respectively.
Inflation has also had an impact on Monona Munchies’ finances, as they estimate their operations cost them around $1,500 a week. While Clark famously says, “The money will come,” bargain hunter and unofficial business manager Berg said she still worries.
The other challenge, Berg said, is supplies. One day recently, they bought area Walmarts out of Hot Pockets.
“This year especially, we’ve had a lot of challenges in getting food, there’s just not enough in the stores,” Berg said.
Every time the Monona Munchies program has faced true uncertainty, though, Berg said the money does seem to appear. Upon her arrival back to the high school, Berg had unfolded a hundred dollar bill from her pocket, a donation from a community member.
“It’s like magic,” Berg said.