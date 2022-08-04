 Skip to main content
'Vibrant Hydrant' | Public art project seeks to connect community and art

Momentum Urban Arts Fest 2019
Ish Muhammad paints a mural on the side of the Handel Automotive building during the Momentum Urban Arts Fest in 2019 in this Herald-Independent file photo, another public art project the community took part in.

 File photo

Over a dozen City of Monona fire hydrants will get a face lift this fall as a part of a public art project honoring victims of 9/11 on the tragedy’s 20th anniversary.

Through the project, 11 artists are being commissioned to paint 15 fire hydrants. The project, called Vibrant Hydrant, is the product of a new collaboration between the Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) and the Monona Fire Department.

