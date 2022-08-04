'Vibrant Hydrant' | Public art project seeks to connect community and art

Ish Muhammad paints a mural on the side of the Handel Automotive building during the Momentum Urban Arts Fest in 2019 in this Herald-Independent file photo, another public art project the community took part in.
Over a dozen City of Monona fire hydrants will get a face lift this fall as a part of a public art project honoring victims of 9/11 on the tragedy’s 20th anniversary.
Through the project, 11 artists are being commissioned to paint 15 fire hydrants. The project, called Vibrant Hydrant, is the product of a new collaboration between the Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) and the Monona Fire Department.
“As we reflect on the 20 years since the awful attacks on our country and people, we are very excited to see the images and thoughts of our local artists brought to life on our fire hydrants,” Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a release . “This is a project that helps us reflect and visualize the hope and change that have occurred since that day. Please join us on September 11 for the unveiling of this project at the Monona Fire Department with our friends from the Madison Public Art Project.”
The Madison Public Art Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering “innovative contemporary public art projects strengthening communities with engaging art,” according to its website. Last year, President & Creative Director Jillian Talarczyk said that MPAP did a “flower flash” to “celebrate the resilience of the community” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 coming up, MPAP wanted to bring the community and art together to commemorate.
“It’s about bridging art and community,” Talarczyk said. “We wanted to pay tribute to the firefighters, the first responders and everyone who lost their lives on that day and we thought, what better way then to partner with the local fire department?”
The public unveiling is scheduled for September 11, and will include a ceremony at the Monona firehouse to pay tribute to first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. Photos of the hydrants will be displayed amongst the fire trucks, and artists will have the opportunity to share the meaning behind their hydrant’s design.
The featured artists include Joseph Anderson, Lilada Gee, Sapphira Afifi, Leah Jurgens, Bethany Benisch, Brooke Wentland, Jessica Fuchs, Ryan Swain, Dawn V. Cieszynski, Paisley Bravo and Danielle Doetsch. To select artists, a press release said, “priority was given to artists who have been historically underrepresented in a call for art.”
Then, once the opening ceremony is complete, Talarczyk said there will be a parade of hydrants, which will go from the fire station to the business district along Monona Drive to view the completed hydrant designs.
Until then, the public has the opportunity to get involved with volunteer opportunities that require no art experience. Those interested in getting involved, Talarczyk said, can sign up online by finding the sign-ups posted on MPAP social media.
“It’s going to be colorful hydrants, I think they’re going to really uplift people’s day as they pass by and notice them,” Talarczyk said. “It’s a way to never forget, join together and look towards a more equitable future through the lens of art.”
