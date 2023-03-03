The Village of Cottage Grove will host an in-person public involvement meeting from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Village Hall to gather community feedback regarding Emergency Services Station #2 feasibility study findings and EMS provider proposals.
“Public safety will always be a top priority of the Village,” Village of Cottage Grove Administrator Matt Giese said. “To better serve our growing population, we are studying the feasibility of a second Emergency Services Station and performing due diligence in researching area EMS providers to understand if there is another provider that may be better positioned to serve the Village, and do so at similar or less cost.”
The Village hosted an info session on Jan. 25 to introduce the Emergency Services Station #2 study. Further information about the study will be provided by the Village’s contracted architect.
The format of the meeting will be “open house,” meaning the public can attend anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. to review exhibits and other study materials, ask questions and provide comments. No formal presentations will be made.
For those who cannot attend, all exhibits will be posted on a village webpage after the meetings. The Village is planning to hold additional PIMs, as needed, later in the year to detail findings from the other studies.