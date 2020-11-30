The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released photos, video recordings and audio recordings from a Sept. 17 incident in which a Madison man shot himself following a police pursuit by Monona Police.
Among the over 100 files released Tuesday by the DOJ are body camera and dash camera videos from the incident.
Body camera footage shows Monona Police Officer Jacob Ostrowski fire his taser, but the body camera falls off shortly afterwards and remains on the ground for the remainder of the video.
The pursuing officer's squad car dash camera shows the officer in a pursuit of over three minutes before the driver, Elliot Johnson of Madison, crashes into a utility pole.
Warning, potentially unsettling video:
Ostrowski can then be seen exiting his vehicle and removing his service weapon. He leaves the camera's view as he pulls out his taser and "taser deployed, taser deployed," can be heard on the radio in the squad car.
Around four and a half minutes into the video, someone can be heard saying "I think he just shot. Got a gunshot here," then reporting no movement from inside the car or responses to police commands.
Additional police officers then arrive on scene and find Johnson in the car.
The Dane County District Attorney's Office ruled earlier this month that there is no criminal liability for the involved officers, ruling the death a suicide.
For additional records released from the incident, visit https://www.doj.state.wi.us/office-open-government/department-justices-responses-public-records-requests
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.